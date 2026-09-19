UAE joins Pacific Islands Forum as strategic partner to expand ties across region

The UAE has been formally recognised as a strategic partner of the Pacific Islands Forum, joining 12 other global powers in a landmark step for the country's Pacific engagement.

The move was confirmed at meeting in Koror, Palau, on September 18. The UAE joins an alliance of strategic partners that includes China, the US, France, Germany, the UK, Canada, Japan, India, Indonesia and the EU.

The UAE's new status is expected to open further opportunities for trade, investment and business partnerships, as well as an exchange of knowledge in areas including the energy transition, digital transformation and connectivity.

The UAE's elevation to strategic partner status reflects years of co-operation with small island developing states across the Pacific. The focus of that work has been on renewable energy, climate resilience, education and sustainable development.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, represented President Sheikh Mohamed at the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting this month. Ms Al Kaabi said the recognition "builds on years of close co-operation with the nations of the Pacific, grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable development".

She added that the partnership "holds particular significance for the UAE and reflects the strength of the relationships we have developed across the region".

Omar Shehadeh, envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, said becoming a strategic partner "creates new avenues for collaboration with Pacific nations, strengthening connectivity and working towards our shared goals for a more resilient and prosperous future".

Mr Shehadeh added that the UAE's engagement with the Pacific had "always been guided by the vision and directives of our wise leadership".