Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid calls for UAE flag above every home and building

Live updates: US and Iran agree to conditional ceasefire

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has called for the UAE flag to be raised high above homes and buildings across the country to celebrate the nation's strength and pride in the face of Iranian missile and drone attacks.

The war has galvanised the sense of unity between citizens and residents, with everyone united “under the country's banner, its flag and the symbol of its unity”, Sheikh Mohammed wrote on social media on Thursday.

“The UAE flag is a symbol of strength and pride. We call on the sons of the Emirates and its residents to fly it above their homes, centres and buildings,” wrote Sheikh Mohammed.

“We are proud of our country, proud of our President, our military strength, our economy, our workforce, all of our citizens and residents on our land, proud of our flag.

“Let us raise the flag high over every home and building, as a sign of our love and symbol of our loyalty to our President and our unity and solidarity. May God protect the UAE, its people.”

Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE was united when it entered the crisis but has “exited it even more united, cohesive and loyal”.

The country’s air defence systems have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

Sheikh Mohammed's call to fly the UAE flag high comes after the US and Iran announced a two-week pause in the conflict after successful Pakistani-mediated negotiations on Tuesday night.