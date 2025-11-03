President Sheikh Mohamed leads UAE Flag Day celebrations at Abu Dhabi ceremony

President Sheikh Mohamed led the celebrations on Monday as the UAE came together in a show of patriotic pride to mark its 13th annual Flag Day.

The UAE leader raised the flag high at a colourful ceremony held at Qasr Al Hosn as a military guard of honour was formed and the national anthem rang out.

He was joined at the event by a group of retired Emirati military personnel, who were recognised for their dedicated service to the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed said the banner occasion served as an opportunity to recognise the nation's progress and look to the future with optimism.

“Today at Qasr Al Hosn we raised the flag with pride alongside retired service personnel from across the UAE,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

“Flag Day is an opportunity to reflect on our nation’s journey, recognise our shared responsibility to uphold the values that unite us, and look with confidence to future generations who will continue to drive the UAE’s progress.”

The group of military veterans were invited to the event in appreciation for their long-standing service to the country and the crucial role they have played in its development.

Sheikh Mohamed had earlier welcomed the retirees at a reception held at Qasr Al Bateen, before accompanying them to Qasr Al Hosn.

He praised them as a “valuable national asset”, whose accomplishments and enduring values of loyalty, belonging and national duty would inspire future generations of Emiratis.

Landmark event

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, took part in a Flag Day event held on the grounds of Zayed National Museum, a much-anticipated attraction set to open its doors to the public next month.

“UAE Flag Day is a historic national moment that reflects the deep sense of belonging and loyalty our people hold for their nation and its leadership," Sheikh Khaled said.

"It is an occasion to renew our collective commitment to uphold the values and achievements of the Union, as envisioned by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his fellow founding rulers of the UAE.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, raised the UAE flag at the Founder’s Memorial in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour said that Flag Day symbolises the unity of the Emirati people and their solidarity under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed.

Flag Day was established in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to commemorate the accession of the late President Sheikh Khalifa in 2004.

On November 3 each year, schools, businesses, government departments, citizens and residents raise the flag at 11am to demonstrate their appreciation for the Emirates.

