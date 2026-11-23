Saudi Arabia has announced that private sector companies must ensure 50 per cent of certain financial professions are held by Saudi citizens by May 23 next year.

The decision applies to companies that employ two or more staff in 17 targeted roles, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Sunday. The initiative is being implemented by the ministry in partnership with the Saudi Organisation for Chartered and Professional Accountants.

The aim is to provide "quality job opportunities for citizens and increase their participation in the labour market", the ministry said.

The roles covered are: financial analyst; financial consultant; investment manager; financial control specialist; investment specialist; financial planning specialist; financial product development specialist; treasury specialist; credit manager; financial services control manager; financial investigator; government revenue specialist; financial brokerage manager; investment adviser; investment expert; financial adviser; and financial expert.

The decision gives the companies a six-month grace period from the date of its launch, allowing them to prepare and meet the requirements, the statement said.

The ministry said it also offered incentives to help companies follow the rule, including nominating national talent, training and qualification, and support for employment and job stability.

It urged companies to understand how the Saudisation rate is calculated to avoid penalties for non-compliance.

The kingdom has been carrying out its Saudisation programme aggressively across sectors to boost the local employment rate under its Vision 2030 economic diversification agenda.

Its Vision 2030 website says the kingdom has managed to reduce the Saudi unemployment rate to 6.4 per cent as of the first quarter of this year, down from 12.3 per cent in 2016.

Engineering, project management and tourism

The ministry, in partnership with Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, this month also raised the Saudisation rate for 94 technical engineering professions to 35 per cent.

The decision, which takes effect from May 9, 2027, applies to all private sector companies with five or more employees. The roles targeted include civil, electrical, mechanical, and electronic engineering technicians, as well as surveying technicians, mechanical maintenance technicians and architectural draftsmen.

Meanwhile, starting from February 14, 2027, the kingdom is also set to increase the Saudisation rate for project management roles to 70 per cent from 40 per cent. It applies to private sector organisations with three or more employees in roles such as project management director, project management engineer and project management specialist.

In October last year, the Ministry of Tourism also said it aims to raise its localisation policy to 50 per cent by 2028 in all licensed tourism facilities. It said the move will be implemented in phases, with 40 per cent localisation by April 2026, 45 per cent by January 2027 and 50 per cent by 2028.

The ministry's policy also prohibits the outsourcing of jobs that are eligible for Saudisation to establishments or employees outside the kingdom.