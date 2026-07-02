Middle East leading the way when it comes to handling baggage

Errors in baggage handling are among the most stressful aspects of travel. However, according to a survey released this week, mishandling rates fell by 23 per cent in 2025.

The report, compiled by SITA, an IT and telecoms provider for the air transport industry, shows that the Middle East is leading in this efficiency push. The region has an average of 5.3 mishandled bags per 1,000, almost half the global average of 9.12 per 1,000 on international flights.

"It's about the usage of technology, and airports in the Middle East have a much better implementation of technology," Selim Bouri, president of the Middle East, Africa and Turkey at SITA, tells The National.

"That being said, we still have a large number of mishandled bags and the target remains to be zero. Every mishandled bag has an impact on customers. The volume of travel in the Middle East is getting higher and it will keep growing."

However, the costs remain significant. The SITA data show that each mishandled bag costs airlines $260 on average globally, with the figure at $280 per bag in the Middle East.

"When you see the average profit that an airline makes per passenger, one mishandled bag on a flight can rip up to 30 passenger profits. Five mishandled bags on a flight, it will destroy the profit of the whole flight," says Bouri.

While lost luggage has long been accepted as one of the unavoidable frustrations of flying, the latest figures suggest the industry is steadily making progress. Globally, mishandled baggage fell from 30 million bags in 2024 to 24 million last year.

Mishandling during transfer remains the leading cause of baggage disruption worldwide. AFP Info

The Middle East's performance stands out because of its focus on technology, particularly on international routes and transfers, where baggage handling is most complex. The report shows the region has the lowest rate of mishandled bags on international journeys, where transfers between flights create the greatest risk of delays.

The Middle East's performance stands out because of its focus on technology, particularly on international routes where baggage handling is most complex. The report says mishandling during transfer remains the leading cause of baggage disruption worldwide, accounting for 41 per cent of all cases. This makes the Middle East's performance on international journeys particularly significant.

For passengers, the changes extend beyond simply reducing the risk of lost luggage. Expectations have shifted dramatically as technological advancements mean travellers can track their luggage in real time.

"The expectations of passengers are changing," says Bouri. "They are expecting the same level of ease and control they have on their bags, for example, as they have for the delivery."

This expectation has helped drive new partnerships between airlines and consumer technology companies. SITA has integrated Apple's Find My network into its WorldTracer baggage recovery system, giving passengers the option to share the location of an AirTag-equipped bag with their airline if it goes missing.

Mishandling during transfer remains the leading cause of baggage disruption worldwide. Photo: Alamy Info

The results have been significant. According to the report, permanently lost luggage fell by 90 per cent among bags using the Apple integration, while recovery times for delayed bags also improved substantially. To date, 29 airlines have adopted the technology as part of their baggage recovery process. Bouri was unable to confirm airline names, but said those that were part of the case-study collaboration were primarily Asian airlines, and Middle Eastern airlines are in future discussions.

Bouri says that the collaboration was prompted by a simple reality.

"If you have a problem with your bag, it's frustrating for passengers," he says. "So imagine the level of frustration when, in addition to that, you know where your bag is thanks to the AirTag but the airline doesn't."

SITA has since announced a similar integration with Google's Find Hub, allowing Android users to securely share a bag's location with airlines when required.

The next stage, Bouri believes, is optimised or dynamic routing for luggage.

“We are working on a future approach where you will check in your bag from home and when you arrive at your destination, your bag will be already there waiting for you. It may not even take the same flight as you with optimised routing,” he explains.

“I believe the Middle East has the right framework in terms of technology and customer passenger expectations.”

He concludes, "The bag is still the only physical item of the whole travel experience. Everything else now is being digitalised."