What will Iraq's Ali Al Zaidi look to achieve on visit to Washington?

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has departed for a visit to the US, his first international trip since taking office, with oil and gas deals expected to be signed as part of a broader push to strengthen strategic ties with Washington.

Iraq has been seeking to balance its relations with Iran and the US, particularly amid renewed military escalation between the two countries. Baghdad has also come under pressure from Washington in recent months to rein in Tehran-aligned militia groups.

"I want to move the relationship beyond crisis management to opportunity creation, particularly opportunities that have a measurable economic impact. In my meeting with President Donald Trump, I will present concrete ways in which we can make that vision a reality," Mr Al Zaidi said in an opinion piece published in the Washington Post before his visit.

Iraqi government spokesman Haider Al Aboudi described the visit as an "embodiment of developing balanced foreign relations based on common interests". He added that the focus of the talks would be on “strengthening economic relations and investments” between the countries.

“Among the memoranda of understanding that will be signed between Iraq and the United States are those in the fields of oil and gas, and the introduction of specialised American companies that will raise the level of production capacity and find outlets that reduce the effects of the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

The strait, through which about 20 per cent of the world's oil and gas supplies normally flow, has been at the centre of hostilities and escalation between the US and Iran, driving up oil prices. Iraq, like other oil producers in the region, has suffered a drop in revenue owing to Iran's closure of ​the waterway during the war.

"Iraq possesses the resources to become a leading economic hub in the region, with one of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, abundant natural resources, a capable workforce and a substantial domestic market," Mr Al Zaidi wrote.

Iraq has turned to Syria as an alternative route for exporting its oil after the Iran war halted nearly all energy shipments through the strait. Baghdad began sending oil through Syria by road in April, with the Iraqi exports to then be shipped from Baniyas port.

Last month, during Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein's first official visit to Damascus since the downfall of Bashar Al Assad's regime, Iraqi and Syrian officials discussed systems for the transit of energy supplies and a project to rehabilitate oil pipelines between Iraq and Syria.

The countries now also share the same US special envoy, Tom Barrack, who is also ambassador to Turkey.

In addition to energy concerns, talks are also likely to be address the presence of American troops in Iraq, Baghdad's ties with Iran and the disarmament of armed groups.

The visit follows months of US pressure that reshaped Iraq’s political leadership. In April, Mr Trump congratulated Mr Al Zaidi on his nomination as prime minister and invited him to Washington after his government was formed. Mr Trump had publicly opposed the earlier candidacy of Nouri Al Maliki, saying he was too close to Iran and threatening to cut US support if he returned to office.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi, right, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Najaf, before a funeral event for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. AFP Info

Diplomatic tightrope

The trip comes at a sensitive time for US-Iraqi relations and security co-operation. Baghdad has set the end of September as the deadline for disarming Iran-backed militia groups, linking that to the end of the US-led coalition's mission in Iraq. Baghdad has said the withdrawal of American troops will make the disarmament process easier to handle.

Washington has made disarmament a condition for deeper defence and economic co-operation and opposes any role for militia-linked parties in the government.

The so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a network of Tehran-aligned militia groups linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said it rejected Mr Al Zaidi's visit because it coincided with "heinous crimes" committed by the US.

The groups that comprise the network were active throughout the war this year, launching hundreds of drones and missiles at US assets in Iraq and elsewhere in the region. The UAE and Saudi Arabia said attacks on their territory had been launched from Iraq, with the strikes drawing widespread condemnation in the Gulf.

Iraq has been trying to mend ties with the Gulf, with Mr Hussein travelling to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait last week.

Mr Al Zaidi has stated that his priorities include bringing militia groups under state control and tackling corruption. He has sought to portray himself as a pragmatic leader focused on economic reform and fighting against rampant corruption in Iraq.

Cash seized by Iraqi authorities during a major crackdown on corruption. Photo: INA Info

Corruption in Iraq has largely thrived owing to weak state institutions, a patronage-based political system and years of conflict since the US invasion in 2003. Power-sharing arrangements among political and religious factions have also led to government and ministerial positions being treated as sources of revenue and influence.

Limited accountability, politicised oversight bodies and the country’s heavy reliance on oil money have further enabled public funds to be misused by the political elite or siphoned off to Iran.

Mr Al Zaidi this month launched a campaign cracking down on corruption cases in an investigation linked to Adnan Al Jumaili, the detained deputy oil minister for refining affairs. Raids on officials have led to millions of dollars and other assets being seized.

But it remains to be seen whether this will be enough action for the US.

Mr Al Zaidi's visit to Washington will test whether Baghdad can balance US security demands with political realities at home, and whether the Prime Minister can translate US goodwill into investment and support for Iraq’s post-coalition transition.