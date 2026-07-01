Iraq keen to rebuild ties with Gulf state, new PM tells visiting GCC chief

Iraq is keen to strengthen relations with Gulf countries, Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi told Gulf Co-operation Council Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi on Wednesday, at a meeting in Baghdad.

The two men discussed ways to expand co-operation between Iraq and Gulf states to “serve shared interests and support development and prosperity”, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

Mr Al Zaidi said his government is “committed to strengthening ties with Gulf states, which represent Iraq’s Arab depth”.

He said Iraq is entering a “new phase based on the foundations of building a modern state with full sovereignty, a solid economy, the rule of law, and respect for, and strengthening of, relations with its Arab, regional and international surroundings.”

Mr Al Budaiwi praised Mr Al Zaidi's steps to strengthen the economy, fight corruption, place weapons under state control and build solid ties with GCC countries since he took office in May. He expressed “readiness to broaden partnership with Iraq across multiple sectors”.

Mr Al Budaiwi's visit comes as Baghdad moves to mend relations with the Gulf, which were strained by the Iran war. Iranian-aligned factions in Iraq launched drones and missiles towards Gulf states, prompting the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan to hold Baghdad directly responsible for attacks from its territory.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Tuesday Iraq is seeking to repair Gulf ties and to “broaden arenas” of co-operation. Mr Hussein said Iraqi authorities are planning a Gulf tour to “explain the new policy of this government”.

After a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday, Mr Hussein had proposed a meeting in Baghdad of the six GCC states, Iran and Iraq to discuss “regional security, de-escalation and economic co-operation”.