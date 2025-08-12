A worker performs checks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, through which Iraq used to export oil before the pipeline to the port was closed because of a legal dispute between the two countries. Reuters
A worker performs checks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, through which Iraq used to export oil before the pipeline to the port was closed because of a legal dispute between the two countries. Reuters
A worker performs checks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, through which Iraq used to export oil before the pipeline to the port was closed because of a legal dispute between the two countries. Reuters
A worker performs checks at Turkey's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan, through which Iraq used to export oil before the pipeline to the port was closed because of a legal dispute between the two countries

News

MENA

Iraq and Syria discuss revival of Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline

Baghdad and Damascus have been establishing ties since Assad's downfall

Sinan Mahmoud
Sinan Mahmoud
Baghdad

August 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Iraq and Syria on Tuesday discussed ways to boost bilateral energy co-operation, including the revival of the long-defunct Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline that once transported Iraqi crude to Europe via Syria.

Syrian Energy Minister Mohammad Al Bashir and Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel Ghani agreed in their talks in Baghdad to form joint technical teams to assess whether to rehabilitate the decades-old line or build a new one, said a report from Syria’s state-run news agency, Sana, and a statement from the Iraqi Oil Ministry.

Mr Abdel Ghani said the “latest unrest in the region could affect Iraq’s oil exports, making alternative routes a priority”. He proposed hiring specialised firms to determine the feasibility of restoring the old pipeline or building a replacement.

Built in 1952, the pipeline ran about 850 kilometres from the oil-rich Kirkuk in northern Iraq to the Mediterranean port of Baniyas in Syria. At the time, its daily capacity was about 300,000 barrels per day.

Operations came to a halt after the outbreak of Iran-Iraq war in 1980 due to political disputes with the Syrian regime, a close ally of Tehran. The pipeline briefly reopened in 2000 to bypass UN economic sanctions on Iraq following its invasion of Kuwait in 1990.

The pipeline was heavily damaged during the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq that toppled Saddam Hussein and has remained out of service since. Experts said it would need billions of dollars and stability in Iraq and Syria for it to be restored.

Mr Al Bashir said Syria currently imports about three million barrels of crude per month, in addition to its own output, to meet domestic demand, Sana reported. He stressed the “necessity of linking oil networks between Iraq and Syria to enhance economic co-operation”.

A makeshift oil refinery in Hasakah, north-eastern Syria. Reuters
A makeshift oil refinery in Hasakah, north-eastern Syria. Reuters

Reviving the Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline would provide Baghdad with a new export outlet, instead of sending oil to international markets through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf, and provide Damascus with a source of badly needed fuel.

Another pipeline, linking Kirkuk to Turkey’s Ceyhan oil terminal, has been idle since 2023 because of a dispute between Baghdad and Ankara.

Iran threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz during its 12-day aerial war with Israel in June, jeopardising Iraq’s oil sales that provide more than 90 per cent of its federal budget.

Mr Al Bashir and Mr Abdel Ghani also discussed laying fibre-optic cables in parallel with the pipeline to boost regional connectivity with Lebanon, Sana said.

The establishment of ties began after Syrian rebels led by Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a largely Sunni group formerly affiliated with Al Qaeda, toppled former president Bashar Al Assad in December. Shiite-majority Iraq has called for an inclusive political process in Syria, expressed concern over the danger posed by a resurgent ISIS, and demanded protection for religious and ethnic minorities and Shiite shrines.

In recent months, the two countries exchanged high-level delegations, reopened the main border crossing for travellers and goods, and increased co-operation in the fight against drugs.

Arctic Monkeys

Tranquillity Base Hotel Casino (Domino) 

 

UAE%20SQUAD
%3Cp%3EMuhammad%20Waseem%20(captain)%2C%20Aayan%20Khan%2C%20Aryan%20Lakra%2C%20Ashwanth%20Valthapa%2C%20Asif%20Khan%2C%20Aryansh%20Sharma%2C%20CP%20Rizwaan%2C%20Hazrat%20Billal%2C%20Junaid%20Siddique%2C%20Karthik%20Meiyappan%2C%20Rohan%20Mustafa%2C%20Vriitya%20Aravind%2C%20Zahoor%20Khan%20and%20Zawar%20Farid.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Company profile

Date started: 2015

Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki

Based: Dubai

Sector: Online grocery delivery

Staff: 200

Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

What are the GCSE grade equivalents?
 
  • Grade 9 = above an A*
  • Grade 8 = between grades A* and A
  • Grade 7 = grade A
  • Grade 6 = just above a grade B
  • Grade 5 = between grades B and C
  • Grade 4 = grade C
  • Grade 3 = between grades D and E
  • Grade 2 = between grades E and F
  • Grade 1 = between grades F and G
MATCH INFO

Fulham 0

Aston Villa 3 (Grealish 4', Hourihane 15', Mings 48')

Man of the match: Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

MATCH INFO

Champions League quarter-final, first leg

Ajax v Juventus, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE)

Match on BeIN Sports

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
You might also like
Company profile

Name: Steppi

Founders: Joe Franklin and Milos Savic

Launched: February 2020

Size: 10,000 users by the end of July and a goal of 200,000 users by the end of the year

Employees: Five

Based: Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

Financing stage: Two seed rounds – the first sourced from angel investors and the founders' personal savings

Second round raised Dh720,000 from silent investors in June this year

PSL FINAL

Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi
8pm, Thursday
Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

BIGGEST&nbsp;CYBER&nbsp;SECURITY&nbsp;INCIDENTS&nbsp;IN&nbsp;RECENT&nbsp;TIMES

SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities

Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails

Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies

Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

The&nbsp;specs

Engine: 5.2-litre V10

Power: 640hp at 8,000rpm

Torque: 565Nm at 6,500rpm

Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto

Price: From Dh1 million

On sale: Q3 or Q4 2022 

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

RESULTS

Men – semi-finals

57kg – Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) beat Phuong Xuan Nguyen (VIE) 29-28; Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Zakaria Eljamari (UAE) by points 30-27.

67kg – Mohammed Mardi (UAE) beat Huong The Nguyen (VIE) by points 30-27; Narin Wonglakhon (THA) v Mojtaba Taravati Aram (IRI) by points 29-28.

60kg – Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Amir Hosein Kaviani (IRI) 30-27; Long Doan Nguyen (VIE) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 29-28

63.5kg – Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Truong Cao Phat (VIE) 30-27; Nouredine Samir (UAE) beat Norapat Khundam (THA) RSC round 3.

71kg​​​​​​​ – Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ) beat Fawzi Baltagi (LBN) 30-27; Amine El Moatassime (UAE) beat Man Kongsib (THA) 29-28

81kg – Ilyass Hbibali (UAE) beat Alexandr Tsarikov (KAZ) 29-28; Khaled Tarraf (LBN) beat Mustafa Al Tekreeti (IRQ) 30-27

86kg​​​​​​​ – Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Mohammed Al Qahtani (KSA) RSC round 1; Emil Umayev (KAZ) beat Ahmad Bahman (UAE) TKO round

OPINIONS ON PALESTINE & ISRAEL
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
Read more about the coronavirus
While you're here
Read more from Mina Al-Oraibi
Company profile

Company name: Suraasa

Started: 2018

Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker

Based: India, UAE and the UK

Industry: EdTech

Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

THE&nbsp;SPECS

      

 

Engine: 1.5-litre

 

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

 

Power: 110 horsepower 

 

Torque: 147Nm 

 

Price: From Dh59,700 

 

On sale: now  

 
The candidates

Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive

Ali Azeem, business leader

Tony Booth, professor of education

Lord Browne, former BP chief executive

Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist

Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist

Dr Mark Mann, scientist

Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner

Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister

Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

 

On Women's Day
On Women's Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs

Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors

Power: 480kW

Torque: 850Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000)

On sale: Now

Whiile you're here
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
While you're here

Reputation

Taylor Swift

(Big Machine Records)

E-cigarette report
The White Lotus: Season three

Creator: Mike White

Starring: Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell

Rating: 4.5/5

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin

Director: Shawn Levy

Rating: 3/5

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

57%20Seconds
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHakbah%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENaif%20AbuSaida%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESaudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E22%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24200%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Epre-Series%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGlobal%20Ventures%20and%20Aditum%20Investment%20Management%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
While you're here...
While you're here
Iraq politics
Updated: August 12, 2025, 2:36 PM`
IraqSyriaOil

Most popular today

1

Taylor Swift's album launches explained as she announces TS12 on Travis Kelce's podcast

2

Cartoon for August 12, 2025

3

My Abu Dhabi Salary: 'I earn up to Dh80,000 a month in property sales. You have to hustle hard'

4

Grieving Indian father says daughter and son-in-law killed in Abu Dhabi accident lived for their children

5

Cristiano Ronaldo engaged: What to know about Georgina Rodriguez’s oval-cut ring, estimated at $4 million

6

Chelsea salaries 2025/26: Outcast Raheem Sterling is top earner at Stamford Bridge

7

Kuwait’s mass citizenship revocations explained – and why they matter

8

UAE to remove four black points for drivers who avoid accidents on first day of school year

9

Data centre storage games: Winning the AI race

10

Liverpool 2025/26 salaries: New signings Wirtz and Ekitike among highest paid players