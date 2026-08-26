Zayed National Museum to hold long weekend programme to mark Emirati Women's Day

Abu Dhabi's landmark Zayed National Museum will celebrate the crucial contributions of Emirati women to the UAE's progress with a long weekend of activities.

The Saadiyat Island cultural spot will host a three-day programme from Friday, in celebration of Emirati Women's Day.

Weekends at Zayed National Museum: Emirati Women’s Day will feature workshops, artisan demonstrations, tours and live performances led by Emirati artists.

The rich array of events includes Between the Past and Present, a workshop introducing participants to traditional Talli and Khous handicrafts.

Mix and Make with chef Abeer Allouz will guide visitors through preparing date-based treats inspired by UAE flavours and highlight the staple fruit's standing as a key ingredient in local cuisine.

In another event, museum-goers will be able to create a signature perfume using Emirati and internationally inspired scents and personalise the bottle with a custom-made label.

Live musical performances will also take centre stage throughout the three days.

Championing Emirati women

Emirati Women's Day is observed on August 28 each year, and serves as an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of women and the pivotal role they have played in the nation's rise over the decades.

Established in 2015 by Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, this year Emirati Women's Day programme will run for an entire month under the theme 'We Emerge Stronger and Better'. It will seek to showcase the success stories of Emirati women and recognise the pivotal part they play in shaping the nation's future.