Emirates is world's best airline for flying premium economy, says Skytrax

Emirates has the world’s best premium economy cabins according to international air transport rating organisation Skytrax.

Having officially debuted its premium economy cabins in August last year, the Dubai airline's new class of travel, which features wider seats, leg rests and an elevated in-flight menu, has been a success. Emirates also picked up the accolade for having the best premium economy seats in the industry.

Th airline, which recently announced Hollywood actress Penelope Cruz as its newest ambassador, also took the top spot for premium economy cabins in the annual AirlineRatings awards earlier this month.

Emirates is also the world’s fourth best airline says Skytrax, according to the results of more than 20 million online passenger surveys. Singapore Airlines topped this ranking to be crowned the world’s best airline, knocking seven-time winner Qatar Airways off the top spot into second place.

But the Gulf airline reigned champion for premium travel, picking up an award for the best business class cabins in the world. Qatar also took home accolades for having the best staff in the Middle East and the region's best economy cabins.

In third place is All Nippon Airways from Japan, which was also awarded the title of being the cleanest airline in the world.

In a new ranking of family-friendly airlines this year, Skytrax named Emirates as the Middle East’s best for traveling with children. Globally, Air Canada is the world’s most family-friendly airline.

Etihad Airways also ranks in Skytrax's top 20 list – the national airline of the UAE is the world's 13th best, out of more than 325 included in the survey results.

Saudi Arabia’s Flynas leads the way for affordable travel in the Middle East. The budget carrier, which is headquartered in Riyadh, is named the best low-cost airline in the Middle East, beating competition from other similar regional airlines, including flydubai, AirArabia, SalamAir and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

The Skytrax annual awards ceremony is widely considered the Oscars equivalent of the airline industry. Results are compiled from customer satisfaction surveys completed by passengers around the world.

The world’s top 20 airlines in 2023, according to Skytrax

Singapore Airlines is the world's best according to the 2023 Skytrax awards.