Cruising at 42,000 feet: Penelope Cruz is the new face of Emirates airline

Emirates airline has signed Hollywood actress Penelope Cruz as the new face of its coming global advertising campaign.

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona Oscar-winner is to help showcase the UAE airline in a campaign being launched in June.

Airing in English and in Cruz's native Spanish, the campaign shows the actress sampling luxuries that are exclusive to Emirates' first and business-class passengers, such as the A380 onboard lounge, and the in-flight shower.

“From one hotel room, to another one,” says Cruz as she settles into one of Emirates' “game-changing” first-class suites.

Encouraging passengers to “fly better” by choosing Emirates, the Volver star also enjoys travelling in Emirates' new Premium Economy class cabins, chats to the cabin crew in several languages and watches a live-action football game screened on Emirates' in-flight live TV.

The campaign will also show Cruz settling in for a siesta on a lie-flat bed, wearing the Emirates' "hydra-active moisturising pyjamas" that are given to premium travellers.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Emirates after years of travelling with them on some of the most special trips in my life,” said Cruz.

“Emirates is all about Flying Better, where the journey to your destination matters as much as the place itself," said Richard Billington, senior vice president of brand and advertising at the airline.

"We take care of every detail in the Emirates experience and wanted a brand ambassador who reflects the Emirates brand – it needed to be someone classy, stylish, and having modern global appeal. Penelope was the perfect fit.”

Penelope Cruz onboard an Emirates A380 superjumbo. Photo: Emirates

The ew campaign is the work of Robert Stromberg, a double Oscar-winning Hollywood director and visual effects specialist, whose credits include James Cameron's Avatar and Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland.

Cruz takes over the reins as Emirates' newest ambassador from Gerry the Goose who also chose to “fly better” by ditching his migratory flock and travelling with the Dubai airline. The feathery star was voiced by British actor Michael Cronin doing his best Sir David Attenborough imitation.

She joins other Hollywood stars including Jennifer Anniston and Chris Hemsworth as the face of the airline.

Cruz has visited the city at least three times, most recently for Chanel’s cruise 2021/22 replica show, when she also appeared on the cover of Vogue Arabia.