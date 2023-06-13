Emirates to launch premium economy on A380 flights to India

Emirates will add its new premium economy cabins on superjumbo flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru starting on October 29.

Bookings will open soon for both routes.

Premium economy cabins on a four-class Emirates A380 double-decker are at the front of the main deck and have 56 seats in a 2-4-2 configuration.

Welcome drinks, hot towels and an elevated menu can be found in premium economy. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Travellers flying in these cabins get wider seats and more legroom than those in economy, as well as in-seat charging points, a side drinks table and calf rests.

The upgraded in-flight service offers passengers special menus and in-flight amenities, including hot towels and a welcome drink. Travellers can also check-in for flights at a dedicated premium economy desk.

As well as having the airline’s newest class of cabin, the retrofitted A380 aircraft will also have refreshed interiors across all cabins.

This includes new colour palettes, with cream-coloured leather seats and light wood finishings in premium cabins. Hand-stencilled panels featuring ghaf trees – which are native to the UAE – have been added to the first-class shower spa.

No details on airfares for the journey were available at the time of publication. However, Emirates' economy flights to Bengaluru start at Dh1,125 and business class travel starts at Dh5,455, so airfares for premium economy are likely to land somewhere between these two.

Which Emirates flights have premium economy cabins?

Expand Autoplay Travellers can now check in for Emirates premium economy flights. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

India joins a growing list of destinations enjoying premium economy on Emirates' flights.

The service – which picked up the world’s best premium economy award in this year’s Airline Ratings ranking – was launched late last year and is in operation on nine other routes.

These include three destinations in the US – New York, San Francisco and Houston – and to London Heathrow. It's also available on flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Singapore, as well as the airline’s longest routes to Auckland and Christchurch.

The new cabin class will also be added to flights operating to Los Angeles in July.