£110 million ‘giga mansion' in Belgrave Square to be one of London's most expensive homes

It has been home to two MPs, the Sassoon family of Baghdadi financiers and a base for the Red Cross.

Now 17 Belgrave Square in Belgravia is to be turned into a single home valued at £110 million, making it one of the most expensive residences in London.

More recently the headquarters of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the Grade I listed building between the Austrian Embassy and the London branch of the Country Land and Business Association is being redeveloped after standing vacant for several years. The work will be completed next summer.

“It's the square for royalty and world leaders and [properties] come to market only very rarely,” said Sanjay Sharma, co-founder of developers Fenton Whelan, which is behind the project.

He told The National it is an extremely unusual “speculative development” at the very high end of the market, but it “reflects our conviction that London will always remain a very attractive place for the world's elite”.

Mr Sharma said 17 Belgrave Square would be a single family residence of 22,000 square feet in “possibly the best square” in London and would be marketed from early 2026.

Any prospective buyer would most likely be a billionaire who “lives globally”.

Belgrave Square, circled, is moments away from Buckingham Palace, top centre, and Hyde Park, left. Photo: Fenton Whelan

Fenton Whelan has a track record of developing multi-million-pound projects in the UK capital. It is also behind Park Modern overlooking Hyde Park, where the penthouse is on sale for £60 million. Mr Shah said it has proved popular with buyers from the Middle East due to rising property prices in the Gulf and a flatlining in London.

Buyers from the Gulf have driven sales of super-prime homes priced above £15 million ($19.6 million) across central London over the past four months, according to luxury property agency Beauchamp Estates.

Almost 30 per cent of the 27 super-prime properties sold have been bought by Middle East purchasers, most notably from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, it found.

17 Belgrave Square is being redeveloped into a grand family home. Photo: Fenton Whelan

Giga market

But 17 Belgrave Square’s price tag puts it beyond super-prime (£15 million to 100 million), and into the giga-prime market.

Peter Wetherell, executive chairman of Wetherell, an estate agent specialising in London’s prime residential area of Mayfair, said the giga-prime market was “very elite and specialised”.

“There are currently only around 20 mega-residences in London valued at over £100 million,” he told The National. They are located in just a handful of addresses – Mayfair, Belgravia, Knightsbridge, Regent’s Park, St John’s Wood, Kensington and Hampstead.

“These £100 million-plus homes are just two types – either vast mega-mansions or huge penthouses. They are truly unique trophy assets,” Mr Wetherell said.

“The giga-prime homes market is dominated by buyers from just a small number of countries: Qatar, India, UK, America, UAE, Saudi Arabia and China.”

Belgrave Square is home to several embassies and institutions. Photo: Fenton Whelan

Not many cities in the world contain properties reaching such high prices. Outside prime central London, the only other locations with giga-prime residences are Dubai, Monaco, the French Riviera, Manhattan, Beverly Hills, Singapore and Hong Kong. “So, globally, it is also an extremely rare and elite marketplace,” he said.

“All the buyers are billionaires and many are heads of state or royals from the Middle East. So, by its very nature, it’s an extremely private and policed marketplace.

“The sales are rare, and the opportunity to buy a giga-prime residence only comes up very occasionally. Nearly always the sales are on a strictly off-market basis, with the deals cloaked in secrecy and legal non-disclosure agreements,” Mr Wetherell added.

Discretion is everything when dealing with the buyers of such properties, he said, because they like to be extremely private for security reasons.

An engraving shows the north-east side of Belgrave Square in London, circa 1800. Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Historic address

As its name suggests, Belgrave Square is at the heart of Belgravia, one of the largest garden squares in central London. It is primarily a base for embassies, including the newly reopened Syria embassy at number 8, Kuwait (11A), Brunei (19-20), Germany (21-23), Spain (24), Bahrain (30), the Saudi Cultural Bureau at 29 and Turkish embassy at 43.

The square contains statues of Christopher Columbus, Prince Henry the Navigator and Simon Bolivar. It was the brainchild of the 2nd Earl Grosvenor, later the 1st Marquess of Westminster in the 1820s and takes its name from one of the Duke of Westminster’s subsidiary titles, Viscount Belgrave, after a village in Cheshire.

Some of the richest people in society lived in the square during the 19th century, before the buildings were acquired by institutions in the 20th century. During the Second World War, it was used as a tank park.

Number 17 has only had five tenants since it was completed in the 1840s. The first was Sir Ralph Howard, a wealthy landowner and Whig politician who presented petitions for the abolition of slavery, and would entertain his neighbour, the Duchess of Kent, the mother of Queen Victoria.

Portrait of Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, later the Duchess of Kent and the mother of Queen Victoria. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Next, in 1870, came Pandeli Ralli, a Greek-British Liberal politician born in Marseille, France, who was also a shipping and textiles tycoon. During the First World War he placed the property at the disposal of his friend Lord Kitchener, Secretary of State for War, who used it as his London headquarters.

In 1929 it was bought by the billionaire Sassoon family from Baghdad, who had extensive banking, property and industrial interests in India and Hong Kong. It served as the London home of Lady Leontine Sassoon, where she lived in grand style until 1955. During her time the home was also used as a supply depot for the Red Cross and she is said to have held parties for soldiers during the war.

It was later converted to commercial use, and from 1956 served as offices first for the Institute of Metals until 1974 when the Royal College of Psychiatrists moved in, staying for the next four decades.

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

What sanctions would be reimposed? Under ‘snapback’, measures imposed on Iran by the UN Security Council in six resolutions would be restored, including: An arms embargo

A ban on uranium enrichment and reprocessing

A ban on launches and other activities with ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, as well as ballistic missile technology transfer and technical assistance

A targeted global asset freeze and travel ban on Iranian individuals and entities

Authorisation for countries to inspect Iran Air Cargo and Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines cargoes for banned goods

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20turbocharged%204-cyl%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E300bhp%20(GT)%20330bhp%20(Modena)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDh299%2C000%20(GT)%2C%20Dh369%2C000%20(Modena)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday AC Milan v Sampdoria (2.30pm kick-off UAE) Atalanta v Udinese (5pm) Benevento v Parma (5pm) Cagliari v Hellas Verona (5pm) Genoa v Fiorentina (5pm) Lazio v Spezia (5pm) Napoli v Crotone (5pm) Sassuolo v Roma (5pm) Torino v Juventus (8pm) Bologna v Inter Milan (10.45pm)

Wicked: For Good Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater Rating: 4/5

Stats at a glance: Cost: 1.05 billion pounds (Dh 4.8 billion) Number in service: 6 Complement 191 (space for up to 285) Top speed: over 32 knots Range: Over 7,000 nautical miles Length 152.4 m Displacement: 8,700 tonnes Beam: 21.2 m Draught: 7.4 m

White hydrogen: Naturally occurring hydrogen

Chromite: Hard, metallic mineral containing iron oxide and chromium oxide

Ultramafic rocks: Dark-coloured rocks rich in magnesium or iron with very low silica content

Ophiolite: A section of the earth’s crust, which is oceanic in nature that has since been uplifted and exposed on land

Olivine: A commonly occurring magnesium iron silicate mineral that derives its name for its olive-green yellow-green colour

Roll%20of%20Honour%2C%20men%E2%80%99s%20domestic%20rugby%20season %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EWest%20Asia%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Bahrain%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Premiership%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Jebel%20Ali%20Dragons%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%201%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20Division%202%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%20III%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Sharks%20II%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDubai%20Sevens%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EChampions%3A%20Dubai%20Tigers%0D%3Cbr%3ERunners%20up%3A%20Dubai%20Hurricanes%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TECH%20SPECS%3A%20APPLE%20WATCH%20SERIES%209 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2041mm%20%E2%80%93%20352%20x%20430%3B%2045mm%20%E2%80%93%20396%20x%20484%3B%20always-on%20Retina%20LTPO%20OLED%2C%202000%20nits%20max%3B%20Ion-X%20glass%20(aluminium%20cases)%2C%20sapphire%20crystal%20(stainless%20steel%20cases)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20S9%2064-bit%2C%20W3%20wireless%2C%202nd-gen%20Ultra%20Wideband%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2064GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20watchOS%2010%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EHealth%20metrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Blood%20oxygen%20sensor%2C%20electrical%20heart%20sensor%20and%20ECG%2C%203rd-gen%20optical%20heart%20sensor%2C%20high%20and%20low%20heart%20rate%20notifications%2C%20irregular%20rhythm%20notifications%2C%20sleep%20stages%2C%20temperature%20sensing%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEmergency%20services%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Emergency%20SOS%2C%20international%20emergency%20calling%2C%20crash%20detection%2C%20fall%20detection%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20GPS%2FGPS%20%2B%20cellular%3B%20Wi-Fi%2C%20LTE%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP6X%2C%20water%20resistant%20up%20to%2050m%2C%20dust%20resistant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20308mAh%20Li-ion%2C%20up%20to%2018h%20regular%2F36h%20low%20power%3B%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20eSIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinishes%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Aluminium%20%E2%80%93%20midnight%2C%20pink%2C%20Product%20Red%2C%20silver%2C%20starlight%3B%20stainless%20steel%20%E2%80%93%20gold%2C%20graphite%2C%20silver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Watch%20Series%209%2C%20woven%20magnetic-to-USB-C%20charging%20cable%2C%20band%2Floop%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Starts%20at%20Dh1%2C599%20(41mm)%20%2F%20Dh1%2C719%20(45mm)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

More from Con Coughlin The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Without Remorse Directed by: Stefano Sollima Starring: Michael B Jordan 4/5

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

How to book Call DHA on 800342 Once you are registered, you will receive a confirmation text message Present the SMS and your Emirates ID at the centre

DHA medical personnel will take a nasal swab Check results within 48 hours on the DHA app under ‘Lab Results’ and then ‘Patient Services’

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

Founders: Ines Mena, Claudia Ribas, Simona Agolini, Nourhan Hassan and Therese Hundt Date started: January 2017, app launched November 2017 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Private/Retail/Leisure Number of Employees: 18 employees, including full-time and flexible workers Funding stage and size: Seed round completed Q4 2019 - $1m raised Funders: Oman Technology Fund, 500 Startups, Vision Ventures, Seedstars, Mindshift Capital, Delta Partners Ventures, with support from the OQAL Angel Investor Network and UAE Business Angels

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

A timeline of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language 2018: Formal work begins

November 2021: First 17 volumes launched

November 2022: Additional 19 volumes released

October 2023: Another 31 volumes released

November 2024: All 127 volumes completed

The lowdown Bohemian Rhapsody Director: Bryan Singer Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee Rating: 3/5

New UK refugee system A new “core protection” for refugees moving from permanent to a more basic, temporary protection

Shortened leave to remain - refugees will receive 30 months instead of five years

A longer path to settlement with no indefinite settled status until a refugee has spent 20 years in Britain

To encourage refugees to integrate the government will encourage them to out of the core protection route wherever possible.

Under core protection there will be no automatic right to family reunion

Refugees will have a reduced right to public funds

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650 Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km

500 People from Gaza enter France 115 Special programme for artists 25 Evacuation of injured and sick

WE%20NO%20LONGER%20PREFER%20MOUNTAINS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Inas%20Halabi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENijmeh%20Hamdan%2C%20Kamal%20Kayouf%2C%20Sheikh%20Najib%20Alou%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A