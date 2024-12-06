139 Piccadilly, overlooking London's Green Park, is priced at £29.95 million. Casa E Progetti / Tony Murray Photography
139 Piccadilly, overlooking London's Green Park, is priced at £29.95 million. Casa E Progetti / Tony Murray Photography

Middle Eastern and US buyers dominate top end of London's property market

Together they accounted for 45 per cent of sales of super-prime properties in the UK capital this year

Gillian Duncan
December 06, 2024