Inside a $16.9m Notting Hill Tinsel-townhouse – London luxury property

London is awash with spectacular prime properties, and following the change to the UK's travel rules, it is now much easier for travellers from the UAE to come and see them.

The National's London luxury property series serves to whet the appetite, and this month, a five-bedroom Notting Hill townhouse with a Hollywood twist is the star.

Featured property

Westbourne Park Villas, Notting Hill, W2 – £12.5 million ($16.9m)

The key details

Five-bedroom townhouse among Notting Hill’s most unusual properties.

Its idiosyncratic layout includes a raised multi-tonal parquet ground floor and two reception rooms.

An industrial themed kitchen-diner marries emerald green cabinets, stainless steel and state-of-the-art appliances.

More London luxury property Charles de Gaulle's $20.4m Hampstead mansion

There are few purposes the townhouse doesn't cater to. Boasting a steel-framed extension, a huge entertainment room, a home office and a south-facing library, - so prospective owners can read and bask in the sun at the same time.

Of the five bedrooms, the standout is naturally the master suite which stretches across the second floor, where a mezzanine makes the most of the vaulted double-height ceilings. Storage spans from wall to wall and two walk-in wardrobes keep it organised.

There are also two enviable options in the bathroom for daily ablutions: a Corsican marble deep-seated bath, and a twin vanity and steel-framed shower.

Back on the ground floor, French doors lead out on to a spacious garden replete with a terrace, basketball court, hot tub and sauna, a truly multifunctional entertainment space.

The garden also offers a taste of Tinseltown with an LA-style guesthouse – although not the first time Notting Hill has made a harmonious match with Hollywood, as fans of the late-1990s Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts romcom will attest.

The Hollywood-Notting Hill nexus was firmly established in the Richard Curtis romcom starring Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts. Alamy

What the broker says

What makes the property stand out from the crowd?

There are many things that make this house stand out but the garden is the one I’d highlight. At about 140 feet by 80ft, it will be among the largest private gardens in Notting Hill and at its level of maturity, there’s a woodland feel to it.

Within the tiered green space, there’s a basketball court, a fire pit, a traditional sauna and hot tub. At the back is an LA-style studio house, a rare feature in this part of London.

Are there similar homes in London?

Not that I’ve seen in 20-plus years. I’ve seen bigger but they tend to be more uniform.

This house is a one-off with its unique interiors, enormous entertainment and cinema space, and discreet position. The homeowner has also knocked through and combined one of the floors with the apartment next door to create a private guest space.

What kind of buyer would the property most suit?

A creative type, a musician perhaps – it's a very inspiring house. Equally, somebody who likes to entertain would feel at home here. It’s got plenty of spaces to host in: the steel-framed extension, the extensive garden, the entertainment room and, of course, overnight guests can easily be accommodated in the studio.

Why is now a good time to buy in London?

In August, London was hailed by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) as number one city of choice in its annual quality of life report.

Within London, Notting Hill has been highlighted as a top-10 global neighbourhood for post-pandemic recovery thanks to its world-class retail and entertainment scene.

After a turbulent five years, the London prime market has steadied and is growing again. With a backdrop of cheap debt and a desire for a scene change, the stage is set for a strong few years ahead.