Iran hardens Hormuz position, Trump hosts Xi, and celebrities detained at pro-Palestine protest

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Iran hardens its position on the Strait of Hormuz, insisting Washington must meet its conditions before formal negotiations can resume. Diplomacy at the UN General Assembly has yet to produce a breakthrough, while about 80 countries have backed a call for the urgent reopening of the waterway.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey arrange an urgent meeting of their military chiefs to discuss support for the kingdom, as Saudi forces intercept six ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi rebels.

US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House for a state visit, with technology, trade, Taiwan and the Iran war among the key issues.

The UAE suspends all flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice. And Hacks star Hannah Einbinder and Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon are detained during a pro-Palestine protest outside the UN as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the General Assembly.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans