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US-Iran talks resume, Syrian President considers election and digital dirham symbol adopted

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

September 23, 2026

Today on Trending Middle East, both Iran and the US have confirmed they held talks through mediators during the UN General Assembly. This marks the first known negotiation between both sides since an interim agreement broke down in July.

Also on the sidelines of the event, Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara told The National he may run in a future election if he is needed, but that he was focused on governing during the transitional period for now.

The Houthis are battling Yemeni pro-government forces for control of the strategic Kahboub mountain range in the country’s south-west.

In the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed and the Rulers and Crown Princes of the Emirates gathered in Dubai to offer condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, following the death of his brother, Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid. Sheikh Ahmed was laid to rest on Tuesday.

The dirham symbol has officially been added to Unicode, the leading organisation that standardises emojis and digital characters.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: September 23, 2026, 6:15 AM
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