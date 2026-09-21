Trump plans high-level Arab talks at UNGA, Egypt seeks end to Iran war, and Dubai cuts road journey times

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump will meet Gulf and other Arab officials in New York during UN General Assembly Week, with Iran, its proxies and the future of the US-Iran conflict expected to be key issues.

Dr Anwar Gargash, adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, also calls for a “new mindset” in relations with Iran, saying diplomacy is the way forward.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi met CIA director John Ratcliffe, while sources say Cairo is passing messages between the parties and holding separate talks with them.

Ed Sheeran addresses the conflict in Gaza after controversy surrounding his North American tour and Macklemore’s removal from the line-up. And Dubai has completed a major expansion of Oud Metha Road and Al Asayel Street aimed at cutting the average journey time from 20 minutes to five minutes.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans