Trump's postwar plans, UAE raises interest rates and Houthi weapons experiments

In this episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Gulf leaders in New York next week during the UN General Assembly to discuss a postwar strategy for Iran, Axios has reported.

The UAE Central Bank has raised interest rates after the US Federal Reserve increased its rates by 25 basis points in response to geopolitical developments. The move is intended to help control inflation by reducing spending, but makes borrowing more expensive.

The Houthis are experimenting with new weapons, including so-called “loitering torpedoes” that could extend their ability to attack ships, according to new findings by Conflict Armament Research.

Security chiefs in Iran accused of violent crimes during a 2022 crackdown on women's rights protests continue to consolidate their power and rise through the ranks, Amnesty International says in a new report.

And Dubai has approved a new 12-lane motorway that will eventually connect Sharjah and Abu Dhabi through the emirate in an effort to ease congestion.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.