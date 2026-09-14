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Trending Middle East

Iran talks in Oman postponed, Houthis suffer losses in Yemen and oil price nears $108

A round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

September 14, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, a meeting between Iran and Gulf states in Oman is postponed, after the sultanate said the appropriate conditions were not in place. Tehran and Muscat jointly agreed to reschedule the talks, which had been set to take place in Salalah.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels suffer heavy losses in clashes with government forces in Taiz, after making major gains along the Red Sea coast. Meanwhile, oil prices surge towards $108 a barrel after Saudi Arabia shut its East-West pipeline following attacks, removing a key route for crude exports that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz.

Dubai has recorded its strongest month for international tourism since the Iran war began, welcoming 869,000 overnight visitors in August. And Abu Dhabi’s new off-plan mortgage framework is expected to make financing easier for buyers and boost confidence in the emirate’s property market.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: September 14, 2026, 7:32 AM
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