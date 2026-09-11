UAE-Germany investment deepens, AI used in Houthi weapons projects, and Brics summit to start

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the UAE announces plans to invest 40 billion euros in Germany across sectors including industry, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and energy. The announcement comes as President Sheikh Mohamed meets German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

Israel says it has blown up Hezbollah tunnels under Ali Al Taher ridge, completing what it calls a security zone in southern Lebanon.

The UAE says it hopes Algeria’s decision to cut diplomatic ties will be temporary, after Algiers asked the Emirati ambassador to leave.

Anthropic says it disrupted the use of its AI models in missile development projects in Houthi-held Yemen, including work on a guided rocket, a long-range ballistic missile and a proposed hypersonic glide vehicle. And Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will lead the UAE delegation at the Brics Summit in New Delhi this weekend.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National, and curated and edited by humans