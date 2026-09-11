What will UK sanctions against Israeli settlements change?

The UK’s decision to ban imports from illegal Israeli settlements, and impose sanctions on entities that are used to build them, has put new pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu’s government as the occupied West Bank faces unprecedented land grabs.

It has been more than two years since the International Court of Justice issued its advisory opinion stating that all states are under an obligation not to recognise Israel's decades-long occupation.

The court also obliged Israel to stop building settlements, which are illegal under international law.

Israel began its settlement project when it occupied Palestinian territory in 1967. It has continued expanding under every successive government, and at an accelerated pace since October 7, 2023.

But one project in particular has rung alarm bells. The Israeli government has issued a tender to build 1,200 housing units as part of the E1 settlement. This development would cut the West Bank in half, making the prospect of a Palestinian state unviable.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher speaks to Mairav Zonszein, senior analyst on Israel at the International Crisis Group. They discuss what the new UK-led measures will change on the ground and whether they will have any bearing on Israel's actions.