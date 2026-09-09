US-Iran tanker conflict escalates and new arrangement for Israel-Lebanon talks

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the tanker conflict around the Strait of Hormuz intensifies as the US and Iran trade attacks on oil vessels. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it struck two US vessels, eight oil tankers and 10 other ships, while also warning tanker crews in Bahrain and Kuwait to leave their vessels. US Central Command also said American forces destroyed five Iranian crude oil tankers.

Jordan says it intercepted 18 of 20 ballistic missiles fired from Iran towards the kingdom, while the IRGC says it attacked US military sites in Al Azraq.

Israel, meanwhile, says it will close the UK consulate in East Jerusalem after Britain imposed sanctions on Israeli settlements. And US-brokered talks between Lebanon and Israel are expected to continue in Rome and Florida, with no breakthrough expected before Israeli elections next month.

Dubai conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim reports a 25 per cent rise in first-half profit and says it remains confident about its outlook for 2026.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.