Israel to release detained Lebanese, EU backs economic pressure on Iran and Syria destroys chemical weapons

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, Israel is to release five civilians detained in occupied areas of southern Lebanon, as part of a renewed diplomatic push between the two countries. But it comes as the Israeli military abducts three other Lebanese.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has welcomed a move by the EU to join Washington's campaign to increase economic pressure on Iran. He called for nations to offer support during a G20 meeting this week.

A UN report has found that the Sudanese Armed Forces are using foreign-supplied drones in attacks that struck civilian areas. Some of the attacks may amount to war crimes.

Syria has begun destroying Assad-era chemical weapon materials, marking the first such process since the downfall of the former regime and the first to be carried out on Syrian territory in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s non-oil private sector has grown at its fastest pace in more than 18 months, showing signs of a stronger recovery despite the effects of the Iran war.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.