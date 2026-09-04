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Trending Middle East

Israel to release detained Lebanese, EU backs economic pressure on Iran and Syria destroys chemical weapons

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

September 04, 2026

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, Israel is to release five civilians detained in occupied areas of southern Lebanon, as part of a renewed diplomatic push between the two countries. But it comes as the Israeli military abducts three other Lebanese.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has welcomed a move by the EU to join Washington's campaign to increase economic pressure on Iran. He called for nations to offer support during a G20 meeting this week.

A UN report has found that the Sudanese Armed Forces are using foreign-supplied drones in attacks that struck civilian areas. Some of the attacks may amount to war crimes.

Syria has begun destroying Assad-era chemical weapon materials, marking the first such process since the downfall of the former regime and the first to be carried out on Syrian territory in more than a decade.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s non-oil private sector has grown at its fastest pace in more than 18 months, showing signs of a stronger recovery despite the effects of the Iran war.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: September 04, 2026, 5:31 AM
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