Iran attacks Kuwait, Israel advances further into Lebanon and UAE announces AI curriculum

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, Kuwait says its air defences are repelling what its military called a “heinous Iranian aggression”, involving hostile missile and drone attacks. It comes as Tehran escalates its attacks on other countries across the region.

An investigation by The National has found that Israel’s army is gradually expanding its self-established security zone in southern Lebanon, crossing its “yellow line” into at least three villages. The expansion comes despite a ceasefire agreed in June.

France is pushing for an international mission to monitor Palestinian elections scheduled to begin in November, the first in two decades. Elections are planned for November 28, after having been previously postponed in 2021.

Egypt and China have backed each other on key political priorities following talks between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and President Xi Jinping in Cairo. They discussed Egypt's right to water security and the need to uphold the Gaza ceasefire.

In the UAE, the Cabinet has approved plans to give artificial intelligence a greater role across government and the country’s education system, with a new AI curriculum to be introduced across all public and private schools.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.