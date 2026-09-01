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Trending Middle East

Trump plans to hit back against Iran, Algeria seeks wildfire death penalty and UAE residents face scam alert

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

September 01, 2026

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump vows to retaliate after Iran launches missiles at American military bases in Jordan.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urges G20 finance ministers to join Washington’s campaign to cut off Iran’s financial lifelines. The EU backs the move, while the UAE has already severed trade and financial ties with Iran.

In Iraq, a court has sentenced a member of the Kataib Hezbollah militia to 15 years in prison over the kidnapping of American journalist Shelly Kittleson in March. Baghdad is intensifying efforts to bring Iran-backed armed groups under state control.

Wildfires that killed 12 people in Algeria have prompted President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to seek the introduction of the death penalty for arsonists. Several people have been arrested over the fires.

And in the UAE, Indian and Lebanese residents have been warned about scammers posing as officials and agents in an attempt to steal personal information.

Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: September 01, 2026, 5:17 AM
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