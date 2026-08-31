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Trending Middle East

Jordan intercepts Iranian missiles, 'co-ordinated' settler attacks in West Bank, and Iraqi officials sentenced

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

August 31, 2026

Today on Trending Middle East, Jordan has intercepted eight Iranian missiles following a US strike on Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz. The exchange marks the first direct fighting between the two countries in more than a month.

In the occupied West Bank, residents told The National that a pattern of settler violence and land seizures point to a co-ordinated campaign. It comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed recent attacks on a “handful of rioters”.

Iraq has sentenced a deputy oil minister and a former MP to seven years in prison in separate corruption cases and ordered them to repay millions in illicit gains.

Libya’s rival political factions have signed a UN-backed agreement that paves the way for long-delayed national elections.

And the UAE has sent 83 tonnes of food and shelter supplies to Nepal after devastating flash floods killed hundreds of people. Thousands remain missing but heavy rain and fears of more flooding have disrupted search efforts.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: August 31, 2026, 5:09 AM
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