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Trending Middle East

Qatar PM to visit Tehran, US signals possible Hezbollah talks and UAE-Lebanon investment ties grow

A round-up of the region’s top news stories today

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The National

August 27, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman heads to Tehran to push for de-escalation between Iran and the US and renewed dialogue, with talks also focusing on restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to the situation before February 28.

We also examine comments from the US ambassador to Lebanon that negotiations with Hezbollah are possible if the group is serious and has something to offer, while President Joseph Aoun defends direct talks with Israel as “much better than war”.

More than 160 people have died and hundreds are missing after catastrophic floods hit Nepal and Tibet.

And the UAE and Lebanon are seeking to strengthen economic ties with a new business council aimed at opening up investment opportunities. Meanwhile, UAE public schools are scrapping homework for pupils from kindergarten to year 2 and cutting screen use for year 6 pupils in key subjects.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: August 27, 2026, 7:15 AM
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Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, August 26, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT.
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