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Beyond the Headlines

The compounded burdens weighing down humanitarian work

Mercy Corps CEO Tjada McKenna talks about navigating landscape plagued by conflict and funding cuts

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Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

August 27, 2026

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, Mercy Corps CEO Tjada McKenna joins host Nada AlTaher in conversation about the challenges facing humanitarian assistance across the Middle East and beyond.

The impact of the Strait of Hormuz blockade has trickled down into the aid sector. Rising fuel costs, shortages of essential goods and delays in the delivery of materials such as fertilisers have all taken a toll on vulnerable communities that rely on operational supply chains.

Humanitarian organisations are forced to adapt to the growing needs on the ground in places such as Gaza and Sudan, where mass displacement and conflict have brought life to a standstill, and in Syria, where rebuilding after 14 years of civil war remains complicated.

Meanwhile, funding is dwindling. The Trump administration’s decision to shut down USAID projects last year has had tangible consequences in countries in the Middle East, where aid and economic empowerment programmes once provided a vital lifeline for millions.

Now, many donors are choosing to invest in emergency life-saving efforts instead of in longer-term development projects. Ms McKenna discusses the importance of helping people to be more resilient to crises instead of simply responding to disasters after they happen.

Updated: August 27, 2026, 7:00 AM
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