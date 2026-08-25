Infant food warehouse in Gaza destroyed by Israeli strike

An Israeli military strike has destroyed a warehouse storing nutritional supplies intended for children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers in Gaza, a British charity has said.

The strike on Monday night was aimed at a nearby building, according Medical Aid for Palestinians, and damaged all of the aid boxes inside the warehouse in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza.

The warehouse belonged to one of MAP's partners, Ard El Insan. AEI’s team confirmed on Tuesday that the explosion damaged the entire stock, making it unsuitable for human consumption.

The warehouse containing aid for pregnant women and malnourished children in Gaza struck by Israel. Photo: Medical Aid for Palestinians Show caption: The warehouse containing aid for pregnant women and malnouri…

It contained nutritional supplements and supplies intended for malnourished children, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers who are supported by about 60 medical centres. Those centres support up to 100 women and children each day.

“The force of the explosion caused large sections of the building to collapse, including the roof and walls, completely burying supplies beneath the rubble,” MAP said in a statement.

Sahar Salem, AEI’s project co-ordinator, said the destruction was a “major blow” and would “undoubtedly” affect the organisation’s ability to reach the children and women who need its services.

“Every attack and interruption happens at a time when people are in desperate need of the services we provide,” Ms Salem said.

“Even with the ceasefire, conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging, and children and women still urgently need continued support. All we hope for is for conditions to become safer so that we can continue our work and reach those who need us. These children and women cannot wait."

Rates of malnutrition in Gaza remain high, with increasing needs for children aged 5 to 10 in recent months, said Rowida Sabbah, MAP’s nutrition programme leader in Gaza.

“Unfortunately, in Gaza, even the simplest things we need to provide nutrition services are now vulnerable to being lost or disrupted. Despite all these challenges, we remain determined to do everything we can to continue supporting children and mothers."

AEI’s team is assessing how supplies can be used from other warehouses to ensure services can continue.

A Unicef report this week found concerning rates of maternal and chronic malnutrition in Gaza. More than 12 per cent of children in Gaza have been assessed to be suffering from stunting and more than half of pregnant women suffer from severe anaemia driven by acute food insecurity and lack of basic nutrition.

Israeli military attacks in Gaza and forced displacement orders continue to intensify despite a ceasefire agreement. More than 1,296 Palestinians have been killed since October 2025, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.