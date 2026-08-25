UK and French leaders urged to put business squeeze on Israel for Palestine

Former diplomats have urged the UK and France to “act together” over Palestine and prevent Israel's expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The joint letter addressing the UK and French governments and sent to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Saturday was signed by more than 100 ex-diplomats from both countries.

It calls on the UK and France to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement and Britain's trade agreement with Israel over the latter's breach of human rights provisions. This is in addition to banning settlement trade and warning potential bidders for the E1 settlement that “their interests in and with our countries will suffer”.

“France and the UK recognised the State of Palestine,” the letter said. “This overdue step needs to be made real by urgent action to safeguard the Palestinian right to self-determination, as the Israeli government seeks to destroy any prospect of an independent Palestinian state, showing contempt for the law, the rulings of the International Court of Justice and countless UNSC [Security Council] Resolutions.

“While our two governments can do much to help Palestine to be a fully functioning democratic nation, our focus needs to be on Israel’s determination to prevent that outcome,” it said.

The letter also calls for the criminalisation in France and the UK of the purchase of homes in illegal Israeli settlements, and the removal of charitable status from registered charities that fund settlements.

“These actions, imposing penalties for lawbreaking, safeguard the rule of law and show that there is an alternative to violence: equal rights, justice and mutual security with international guarantees. Whatever comes of elections in Israel and Palestine, the asymmetry of power between them imposes a duty on us to uphold the rule of law,” it adds.

Sir Vincent Fean, former consul general in Jerusalem, Sir William Patey, a former ambassador to Afghanistan and Sir Jeremy Greenstock, former ambassador to the UN are among the 52 British signatories. The letter was also signed by Charles-Henri d'Aragon, former ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Bruno Aubert, former ambassador to Iraq and Marc Barety, former ambassador to Egypt, among 49 French signatories.

Israel launched its tender for the E1 settlement project this month. The settlement threatens to separate the West Bank from East Jerusalem in a sign of escalating expansion of such projects, which have displaced thousands of Palestinians.

Last week Mr Burnham joined the leaders of 18 western countries and the European Commission to issue a warning against businesses considering bidding for construction tenders. It is one of several warnings that have been issued in past months by the UK and other European governments against Israel's settlement expansion.

“The Israeli government’s decision to publish construction tenders for the E1 settlement project is unacceptable,” the statement said. “The E1 settlement will undermine the prospect of the two-state solution by driving a wedge through the West Bank and harming the territorial contiguity of the Palestinian Territories.

“International law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal. This is the position of the international community reaffirmed by the United Nations Security Council,” the statement said.

“They should be aware of legal and reputational consequences including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law,” the western leaders said.