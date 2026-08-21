Western leaders condemn Israel’s ‘unacceptable’ E1 settlement project in West Bank

The leaders of seven countries have called for Israel to halt its controversial E1 settlement project in the occupied West Bank and warned businesses of “consequences” if they bid for construction tenders.

A statement from the leaders of the UK, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Canada described Israel’s decision to publish tenders as “unacceptable”, and urged the Israeli government to end its expansion in the West Bank.

They said it would “undermine” the prospect of the two-state solution by “driving a wedge” through the West Bank, “take us further from peace” and “further undermine Israel’s international standing”.

The E1 ​settlement scheme is a widely opposed Israeli plan that would cut across land Palestinians seek to create a state.

Israel has opened tenders for about 1,200 homes to be built in the West Bank, with a deadline set before October’s general election.

It has approved more than 3,400 housing units for E1, a tract of land east of Jerusalem, which has been under consideration for development for more than two decades but was frozen due to US pressure during previous administrations.

“At a time of grave instability in the West Bank with unprecedented levels of violence by settlers against civilians and serious restrictions on the Palestinian economy, this decision is even more concerning,” the statement said.

They also warned businesses against taking part in the scheme. “They should be aware of legal and reputational consequences including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law”.

On Wednesday, Britain’s ​Foreign Secretary ​Ed ⁠Miliband summoned ​Israel’s charge ‌d'affaires over the issue.

He said the British government would prepare targeted sanctions against Israelis participating in “illegal settlement expansion” in Gaza and the West Bank, in the latest sign of Labour’s hardening stance towards Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister ​Gideon ‌Saar responded the following day, saying he rejected Mr Miliband's statement and its “patronising tone”.