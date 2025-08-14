Israeli far-right minister aims to 'bury idea of Palestinian state' with approval of E1 settlements

Israeli far-right minister Bezalel Smotrich is to approve tenders for more than 3,000 units in the E1 area surrounding East Jerusalem in a move he said would bury the prospect of a Palestinian state.

“Approval of construction plans in E1 buries the idea of a Palestinian state and continues the many steps we are taking on the ground as part of the de facto sovereignty plan that we began implementing with the establishment of the government,” Mr Smotrich said.

Mr Smotrich has a pattern of announcing settlements when the momentum towards Palestinian statehood builds. Most recently, Australia joined announcements by France, the UK and Canada to recognise Palestine as a state in September.

E1 would fall between the Palestinian village of Al Zaim and the Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, one of the biggest in the occupied West Bank. It would deal a devastating blow to a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

E1 would expand the separation barrier that cuts the city off from the occupied West Bank, undermining sovereignty, freedom of movement and the economy of a future Palestine.

The project has been frozen for decades due to condemnation by the international community.

“After decades of international pressure and freezes, we are breaking conventions and connecting Ma’ale Adumim to Jerusalem,” Mr Smotrich said. “This is Zionism at its best – building, settling, and strengthening our sovereignty in the land of Israel.”

Israeli NGO Peace Now, which monitors the development of settlements, calls E1 “particularly devastating for the prospects of peace and the future of a two-state solution, as it would cut the West Bank in two and prevent the development of the metropolitan area between Ramallah, East Jerusalem and Bethlehem”.

Jordan condemned Mr Smotrich, calling the move "an aggression on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital."

“The Israeli government is openly announcing apartheid,” said Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher at NGO Ir Amim. “It explicitly states that the E1 plans were approved to ‘bury’ the two-state solution and to entrench de facto sovereignty.

“States now working to recognise a Palestinian state should understand that Israel is undeterred by diplomatic gestures or condemnations. If they are serious about the prospect of peace, they must take concrete action.”

The idea for E1 originated in the 1990s and reflects the long-term Israeli desire to expand settlements despite international objections. A more specific purpose of E1 is to connect Ma’ale Adumim, currently separated from the outskirts of East Jerusalem, with the city.

Significant international opposition, including from the US, proved effective in blocking it, even as settlement expansion continued elsewhere in the occupied West Bank.

Since the Israel-Gaza war broke out on October 7, 2023, the wider settlement project has been in the ascendancy, including E1. Record numbers of Palestinians have been displaced by Israeli settlers who have access to more arms and enjoy greater impunity than before from the government and authorities.

On Wednesday, an Israeli settler shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the latest in a string of attacks by the Israeli army and settlers.

Nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel's army and its settlers in the West Bank since October 2023, UN figures have said.

Israel last year launched operation Iron Wall in the north of the occupied West Bank where more than 30,000 Palestinians remain forcibly displaced. Israeli forces have fired at people attempting to return home, the UN has said.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $49,000 (Dirt) 1,900m Winner RB Frynchh Dude, Pat Cosgrave (jockey), Helal Al Alawi (trainer) 7.05pm Al Bastakiya Trial – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (D) 1,900m Winner El Patriota, Vagner Leal, Antonio Cintra 7.40pm Zabeel Turf – Listed (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,000m Winner Ya Hayati, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm Cape Verdi – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Althiqa, James Doyle, Charlie Appleby 8.50pm UAE 1000 Guineas – Listed (TB) $125,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Soft Whisper, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 9.25pm Handicap (TB) $68,000 (T) 1,600m Winner Bedouin’s Story, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

Kibsons%20Cares %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERecycling%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EAny%20time%20you%20receive%20a%20Kibsons%20order%2C%20you%20can%20return%20your%20cardboard%20box%20to%20the%20drivers.%20They%E2%80%99ll%20be%20happy%20to%20take%20it%20off%20your%20hands%20and%20ensure%20it%20gets%20reused%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EKind%20to%20health%20and%20planet%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESolar%20%E2%80%93%2025-50%25%20of%20electricity%20saved%3Cbr%3EWater%20%E2%80%93%2075%25%20of%20water%20reused%3Cbr%3EBiofuel%20%E2%80%93%20Kibsons%20fleet%20to%20get%2020%25%20more%20mileage%20per%20litre%20with%20biofuel%20additives%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESustainable%20grocery%20shopping%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENo%20antibiotics%3Cbr%3ENo%20added%20hormones%3Cbr%3ENo%20GMO%3Cbr%3ENo%20preservatives%3Cbr%3EMSG%20free%3Cbr%3E100%25%20natural%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Second Test In Dubai Pakistan 418-5 (declared)

New Zealand 90 and 131-2 (follow on) Day 3: New Zealand trail by 197 runs with 8 wickets remaining

The chef's advice Troy Payne, head chef at Abu Dhabi’s newest healthy eatery Sanderson’s in Al Seef Resort & Spa, says singles need to change their mindset about how they approach the supermarket. “They feel like they can’t buy one cucumber,” he says. “But I can walk into a shop – I feed two people at home – and I’ll walk into a shop and I buy one cucumber, I’ll buy one onion.” Mr Payne asks for the sticker to be placed directly on each item, rather than face the temptation of filling one of the two-kilogram capacity plastic bags on offer. The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.

Abu Dhabi GP starting grid 1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 3 Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 4 Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 5 Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) 6 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 7 Romain Grosjean (Haas) 8 Charles Leclerc (Sauber) 9 Esteban Ocon (Force India) 10 Nico Hulkenberg (Renault) 11 Carlos Sainz (Renault) 12 Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) 13 Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 14 Sergio Perez (Force India) 15 Fernando Alonso (McLaren) 16 Brendon Hartley (Toro Rosso) 17 Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso) 18 Stoffe Vandoorne (McLaren) 19 Sergey Sirotkin (Williams) 20 Lance Stroll (Williams)

Saturday's results Brighton 1-1 Leicester City

Everton 1-0 Cardiff City

Manchester United 0-0 Crystal Palace

Watford 0-3 Liverpool

West Ham United 0-4 Manchester City

How to help Call the hotline on 0502955999 or send "thenational" to the following numbers: 2289 - Dh10 2252 - Dh50 6025 - Dh20 6027 - Dh100 6026 - Dh200

RESULT Huddersfield Town 2 Manchester United 1

Huddersfield: Mooy (28'), Depoitre (33')

Manchester United: Rashford (78') Man of the Match: Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)

Superpower%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESean%20Penn%2C%20Aaron%20Kaufman%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Klipit%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Venkat%20Reddy%2C%20Mohammed%20Al%20Bulooki%2C%20Bilal%20Merchant%2C%20Asif%20Ahmed%2C%20Ovais%20Merchant%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Digital%20receipts%2C%20finance%2C%20blockchain%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%244%20million%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Privately%2Fself-funded%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

No%20Windmills%20in%20Basra %3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Diaa%20Jubaili%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20180%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20Deep%20Vellum%20Publishing%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Bio Name: Lynn Davison Profession: History teacher at Al Yasmina Academy, Abu Dhabi Children: She has one son, Casey, 28 Hometown: Pontefract, West Yorkshire in the UK Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite Author: CJ Sansom Favourite holiday destination: Bali Favourite food: A Sunday roast

ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.