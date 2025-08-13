Postwar civilian rule may last up to a year, says Gaza's proposed governor

Civilian transitional rule in Gaza may last up to a year, Palestinian businessman Samir Hulileh told The National, confirming reports he has been lined up to govern the territory after the war ends.

After his name surfaced in media reports as a possible postwar candidate, Mr Hulileh said: "This is a transitional phase which might last for six months or a year and it’s not going to be long.

"The question of whether I can put the conditions in place to make this project succeed is something I'm working on."

The broader plan for Gaza, which the Arab League adopted during a summit in Cairo in March, is for a technocratic committee to take over governing for six months, with Hamas relinquishing its authority.

Mr Hulileh said the proposal to have him lead Gaza was raised even before the summit, during the Biden administration in Washington, before he continued talks with the Trump administration. "It has been going on since July 2024," he said.

"They wanted someone who does not represent a specific party, or interests, and has previous governance experience," said Mr Hulileh, who previously served as secretary general of the Palestinian government and held other positions in the Ministry of Economy.

The now-retired official said his willingness to take on the role is based on his feeling of empathy towards the misery in Gaza and his inability to "remain quiet" over the unfolding situation.

More than 61,722 people have been killed by Israeli fire and hunger-related deaths due to Israel's siege reached 235 this week, including 106 children.

Destruction of Gaza as seen from a Jordanian military plane as it performs an air drop of humanitarian supplies. Getty Images

Most difficult part

Following a report by Israeli outlet Ynet on Mr Hulileh's potential role, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa said a governor has yet to be appointed.

"The only entity authorised to administer the Gaza Strip is the State of Palestine, represented by the government or its agreed-upon administrative committee, headed by a government minister," Wafa reported, citing an unnamed source in the Palestinian Authority (PA).

"They have been hiding for two years," Mr Hulileh said in response to the question of why he had been approached instead of the Palestinian government.

The main issues that stand in the way of a civilian government now are political and security-related, he said.

Conditions for him to implement his rule include a comprehensive ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. The matter, currently being discussed in Egypt in co-operation with Qatar and the US, is being complicated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterating plans to reoccupy Gaza and "allowing" Palestinians to leave the enclave.

The enclave has become uninhabitable, with the majority of it destroyed, while bodies remain unreachable by emergency and rescue crews, and tens of thousands of Palestinians need medical assistance.

Mr Hulileh said when the environment is ripe, the real work can begin and in the meantime he is looking at plans for the day-after scenario.

But that moment may be further delayed, with US President Donald Trump casting doubt on the prospect of any deal to end the war, saying he did not believe Hamas would release Israeli hostages unless the situation in Gaza changed.

Still, Mr Hulileh said he is prepared for the challenges ahead. "The beginning will be the most difficult part."

The first six months are likely to focus on providing the 2.2 million Palestinians of Gaza with sufficient food, water and shelter, he added, after more than 80 per cent of the strip has been destroyed, and Israeli shelling and starvation continue to claim lives every day.