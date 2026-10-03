Italy calls for greater European role in securing stability in Hormuz and Bab El Mandeb straits
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Italy calls for greater European role in securing stability in Hormuz and Bab El Mandeb straits
Italian Defence Minister calls for more European ships for Red Sea mission
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