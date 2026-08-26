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Trending Middle East

Iran suffers from fuel shortages, Syrian Kurdish force dissolves and Dubai airport traffic expected to recover

A round-up of the region’s top news stories today

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The National

August 26, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Iran struggles with fuel shortages and long queues at petrol stations as motorists rush to fill their tanks following new US sanctions.

We also look at the dissolution of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces as its fighters are integrated into Syria’s state institutions.

Meanwhile, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi is hopeful arrangements to restore safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will soon be announced. Tehran, however, says the arrangement would not constitute a full reopening of the strait.

And Dubai International Airport expects passenger traffic to strengthen in the second half of the year after the Iran war sharply reduced travel demand, while parts of the UAE face more rain, strong winds and temperatures reaching 48°C in Al Ain.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: August 26, 2026, 7:37 AM
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Drivers queue at a petrol station to refuel in Tehran, on August 25, 2026. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent laid out plans for the "economic asphyxiation" of Iran, expanding Washington's secondary sanctions threats and warning of dire consequences for countries that do not join the campaign. The announcement comes almost six months into a war on Iran that has ground to a stalemate, with stalled peace talks and Tehran blocking most traffic through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. (Photo by AFP)
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WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 24: U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent waves goodbye to reporters after announcing a new set of sanctions against Iran, describing them as "an economic D-Day" in the Cash Room at the Treasury Department on August 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Bessent threatened Iran in an opinion piece in the Financial Times on Sunday with "the single greatest financial offensive ever", almost six months after the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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