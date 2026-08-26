Iran suffers from fuel shortages, Syrian Kurdish force dissolves and Dubai airport traffic expected to recover

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, Iran struggles with fuel shortages and long queues at petrol stations as motorists rush to fill their tanks following new US sanctions.

We also look at the dissolution of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces as its fighters are integrated into Syria’s state institutions.

Meanwhile, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi is hopeful arrangements to restore safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz will soon be announced. Tehran, however, says the arrangement would not constitute a full reopening of the strait.

And Dubai International Airport expects passenger traffic to strengthen in the second half of the year after the Iran war sharply reduced travel demand, while parts of the UAE face more rain, strong winds and temperatures reaching 48°C in Al Ain.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.