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Trending Middle East

US expects more countries to cut Iran trade, Syria clears major economic hurdle and Parkin expands regionally

A round-up of the region’s top news stories today

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The National

August 25, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US has announced sweeping new sanctions against Iran, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects other countries to take similar action as Washington steps up its campaign to economically isolate Tehran.

We also look at the US decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, clearing a major obstacle to Damascus's economic recovery. And leading Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour has died, aged 79, after more than five decades shaping a visual language of Palestinian identity.

Abu Dhabi’s Lulu Island is set for a major transformation under developer Eagle Hills Properties, while Dubai’s public parking operator Parkin is expanding its smart parking services into Bahrain and Egypt.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: August 25, 2026, 7:27 AM
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WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 24: U. S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent waves goodbye to reporters after announcing a new set of sanctions against Iran, describing them as "an economic D-Day" in the Cash Room at the Treasury Department on August 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. Bessent threatened Iran in an opinion piece in the Financial Times on Sunday with "the single greatest financial offensive ever", almost six months after the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
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US expects more countries to cut Iran trade and Syria leaves terror list

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the US will soon unveil its plan to economically isolate Iran and its trading partners. Bloomberg
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Navy sailors on aircraft carrier USS George Washington on August 20, as it transits the Arabian Sea to support US military operations in the war with Iran. Reuters
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An Iranian-made drone is displayed at Azadi Square in Tehran. AFP
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