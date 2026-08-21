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How cheap weapons are changing the balance of military power

US-Iran conflict has exposed growing challenges of dealing with drones, dwindling stockpiles and rising cost of defence

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Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

August 21, 2026

The US-Iran war has highlighted how rapidly modern warfare is changing, with drones and other relatively inexpensive technology playing an increasingly prominent role alongside sophisticated missile and air-defence systems.

US Central Command this month announced a multinational attack drone task force that will be operated by US military support staff and partners in the region. Last month the US carried out its first one-way sea drone strike on an Iranian target.

As the US expands its drone capabilities to adapt to Iranian tactics, its stockpiles are reportedly shrinking. But Iran, too, has suffered heavy losses. As both sides try to replenish their arsenals, the question is whether conventional weapons can keep pace with cheaper systems that can be produced and deployed at scale.

The war is also influencing how states assess and deter hostile threats, driving them to seek expertise and technology from countries that are not traditional major weapons manufacturers.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher examines what the conflict reveals about the changing nature and cost of warfare. She speaks to Thomas Harding, security and policy editor at The National.

Updated: August 21, 2026, 3:51 AM
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