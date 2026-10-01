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Trending Middle East

Flydubai pilot praised for averting disaster, Iraq's controversial PMF law, and UAE telecom paves way for 6G

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

October 01, 2026

Today on Trending Middle East, Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar has been hailed as a hero for helping avert a potential disaster during a security incident on a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

In Iraq, the government has approved a controversial bill that could further establish the Popular Mobilisation Forces as a permanent national security institution. It comes as US forces formally have formally ended their military mission in the country.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham says there are “strong indications” that Iran was involved in an incident near RAF Fairford over the weekend, but that investigations are ongoing.

Syrian security forces say they have arrested three members of a Hezbollah-linked cell and dismantled rocket launchers in the south of the country.

And UAE telecom e& has launched a new mobile network that it says will help accelerate the country’s transition towards 6G technology.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: October 01, 2026, 4:46 AM
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