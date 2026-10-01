Podcasts
Culture Bites

How film festivals became a staple of Middle East cinema

Hosts talk about the hype around the return of the Dubai International Film Festival

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube

Culture Bites returns with a spotlight on the revival of the Dubai International Film Festival, which has been announced for December 2027.

Enas and Farah talk about the historic importance of the event, which in the past has attracted major celebrities such as George Clooney and Tom Cruise. The festival has also given a platform for local and regional producers to promote their work and talent to global audiences. The hosts discuss the evolution of the biggest film festivals in the Middle East and their role in helping filmmakers shape their own narratives.

Meanwhile, celebrities are once again pushing the boundaries to advocate for Palestine. Massive Attack singer Robert Del Naja was arrested at a pro-Palestine protest in Liverpool on Saturday. Hannah Einbinder and Susan Sarandon were detained at a protest in New York during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly.

Enas and Farah discuss the bolder actions that artists are taking in their activism and ask, what responsibility do they have to speak out?

Updated: October 01, 2026, 2:00 AM
PodcastFilm festivals

More Podcasts

How film festivals became a staple of Middle East cinema
Play21:57

How film festivals became a staple of Middle East cinema

Settler attacks on Al Aqsa mosque compound have provoked condemnations. Reuters
Headphones

US forces withdraw from Iraq and UAE condemns Al Aqsa attacks

President Sheikh Mohamed takes the train from Abu Dhabi to Dubai to attend the inauguration. Photo: Abdulla Al Neyadi / UAE Presidential Court
Headphones

UK terror suspects released on bail and UAE calls for diplomacy at UN

A police checkpoint near the UK's Fairford airbase on Sunday, after authorities declared a major incident. Getty Images
Headphones

US-Iran talks set for this week, five held near UK's Fairford airbase and Al Dhaid to join Etihad Rail network

More podcasts