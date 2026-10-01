How film festivals became a staple of Middle East cinema

Culture Bites returns with a spotlight on the revival of the Dubai International Film Festival, which has been announced for December 2027.

Enas and Farah talk about the historic importance of the event, which in the past has attracted major celebrities such as George Clooney and Tom Cruise. The festival has also given a platform for local and regional producers to promote their work and talent to global audiences. The hosts discuss the evolution of the biggest film festivals in the Middle East and their role in helping filmmakers shape their own narratives.

Meanwhile, celebrities are once again pushing the boundaries to advocate for Palestine. Massive Attack singer Robert Del Naja was arrested at a pro-Palestine protest in Liverpool on Saturday. Hannah Einbinder and Susan Sarandon were detained at a protest in New York during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly.

Enas and Farah discuss the bolder actions that artists are taking in their activism and ask, what responsibility do they have to speak out?