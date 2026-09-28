US-Iran talks set for this week, five held near UK's Fairford airbase and Al Dhaid to join Etihad Rail network

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump expects American negotiators to hold further talks with Iran this week, with regional sources saying another round of indirect dialogue could take place as early as Monday.

British police arrest five men near RAF Fairford after explosives are discovered, with a possible Iranian link among the lines of inquiry.

Meanwhile, schools in Riyadh tell parents that classes will move online for the rest of the week, after Saudi forces intercepted Houthi drones heading towards the capital.

The UAE calls for stronger international judicial co-operation, with Justice Minister Abdullah Al Nuaimi highlighting the extradition to Ireland of alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

And Sharjah’s Al Dhaid is set to join the Etihad Rail passenger network on Wednesday, connecting the historic oasis town to the national network.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.