Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Iran proposes ceasefire road map, $2.45 billion pledged for Gaza, and Syria tourism doubles

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

September 24, 2026

Today on Trending Middle East, Iran has presented the US with a proposed road map to end the war. Sources told The National that it includes a region-wide ceasefire of up to 60 days, the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to the US blockade of Iran.

The US-backed Board of Peace has proposed a six-month, $2.45 billion plan to begin rebuilding Gaza and restoring basic services.

The UAE Central Bank has barred Bank Melli Iran from carrying out financial transactions between its branches in the Emirates and in Iran, after investigations found the lender failed to comply with the UAE's anti-money laundering regulations.

In Syria, visitor numbers more than doubled in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2025, as tourism picks up.

And on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Emirates Foundation has partnered with the Responsible AI Future Foundation to use artificial intelligence for social good in the UAE and around the world.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: September 24, 2026, 5:34 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

The US-backed Board of Peace has proposed a plan to begin rebuilding Gaza. EPA
Headphones

Iran proposes ceasefire road map and $2.45 billion pledged to rebuild Gaza

US President Donald Trump participates in a meeting with Arab leaders during the UN General Assembly. Reuters
Headphones

US-Iran talks resume and Syrian President considers future election

World leaders are starting to arrive in New York for the UN General Assembly. EPA
Headphones

World leaders gather at UNGA and UK backs Saudi defence

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. AFP
Headphones

Trump plans high-level Arab talks at UNGA and Egypt seeks end to Iran war

More podcasts