Iran proposes ceasefire road map, $2.45 billion pledged for Gaza, and Syria tourism doubles

Today on Trending Middle East, Iran has presented the US with a proposed road map to end the war. Sources told The National that it includes a region-wide ceasefire of up to 60 days, the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to the US blockade of Iran.

The US-backed Board of Peace has proposed a six-month, $2.45 billion plan to begin rebuilding Gaza and restoring basic services.

The UAE Central Bank has barred Bank Melli Iran from carrying out financial transactions between its branches in the Emirates and in Iran, after investigations found the lender failed to comply with the UAE's anti-money laundering regulations.

In Syria, visitor numbers more than doubled in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2025, as tourism picks up.

And on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Emirates Foundation has partnered with the Responsible AI Future Foundation to use artificial intelligence for social good in the UAE and around the world.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.