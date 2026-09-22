World leaders gather at UNGA, UK backs Saudi defence, and UN ready for Sudan chemical weapons probe

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, world leaders are arriving in New York for the UN General Assembly, with some of the planet's most pressing issues set to dominate discussions. G7 foreign ministers call on Iran to end its support for the Houthis, while Britain prepares to provide Saudi Arabia with defensive air-to-air refuelling amid Houthi attacks.

Major US television networks suspend pooled coverage of President Donald Trump after the White House bars CNN from carrying out its scheduled duties.

Meanwhile, the UN says it is ready to investigate the Sudanese Armed Forces’ alleged chemical weapons programme if it receives a mandate.

Unifil says Israeli forces are operating from nearly 30 military positions across southern Lebanon, including eight fortified bases.

And funeral prayers for Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid will be held in Dubai as the emirate continues a 10-day mourning period.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans