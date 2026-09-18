Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Iran to attend UNGA, Houthis assure US over American shipping, and UAE arrests Swedish fugitive

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

September 18, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, an Iranian delegation will be allowed to attend the UN General Assembly in New York next week, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been denied entry to the US. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to attend, while Mr Abbas will be allowed to address the gathering by video.

The Houthi rebels have been communicating indirectly with US officials to assure Washington that their takeover of Yemen's Red Sea coast overlooking the Bab Al Mandeb strait will not lead to attacks on American ships, sources in Sanaa said.

Meanwhile, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said keeping lines of communication open with Iran is important, while stressing that attacks must stop before a new future can be negotiated.

The UAE has arrested a Swedish fugitive wanted by Interpol on suspicion of leading an international money-laundering network. And visitors to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque must now pay an entry fee of Dh5 for Emirates ID holders and Dh10 for tourists, while the mosque remains free for worshippers.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: September 18, 2026, 6:36 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

The UN General Assembly is taking place in New York City. Reuters
Headphones

Iran to attend UNGA abd Houthis assure US over American shipping

Fighters loyal to the Houthi authorities, gather during a rally to recruit more fighters, in Sanaa on September 10, 2026. The country relapsed into war in July after years of calm, drawn into the regional conflict triggered by the US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began at the end of February. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP)
Headphones

How did the Houthis become so emboldened?

Houthi-made mock drones and missiles are displayed in Sanaa, Yemen. EPA
Headphones

Trump's postwar plans for Iran and Houthi weapons experiments

Saudi Arabia has called the Houthi attack near Makkah a 'red line'. Reuters
Headphones

Houthis condemned for Makkah attack and leaders discuss UAE-Syria ties

More podcasts