Iran to attend UNGA, Houthis assure US over American shipping, and UAE arrests Swedish fugitive

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, an Iranian delegation will be allowed to attend the UN General Assembly in New York next week, while Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been denied entry to the US. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to attend, while Mr Abbas will be allowed to address the gathering by video.

The Houthi rebels have been communicating indirectly with US officials to assure Washington that their takeover of Yemen's Red Sea coast overlooking the Bab Al Mandeb strait will not lead to attacks on American ships, sources in Sanaa said.

Meanwhile, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, said keeping lines of communication open with Iran is important, while stressing that attacks must stop before a new future can be negotiated.

The UAE has arrested a Swedish fugitive wanted by Interpol on suspicion of leading an international money-laundering network. And visitors to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque must now pay an entry fee of Dh5 for Emirates ID holders and Dh10 for tourists, while the mosque remains free for worshippers.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans