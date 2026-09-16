Houthis condemned for Makkah attack, UAE and Syria hold talks and ransomware activity rises across region

In today's episode of Trending Middle East, Saudi Arabia has warned that the security of Makkah is a “red line” after the kingdom's air defences destroyed a Houthi drone south of the holy city.

The Organisation of Islamic Co-operation condemned the attack, saying it breached the sanctity of Islamic holy sites and threatened civilians.

In Abu Dhabi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara have discussed plans to deepen economic ties between their countries.

Meanwhile, an investigation by The National has found that one of Lebanon’s biggest fuel scandals can been traced to sanctioned Russian oil associated with a shadow maritime network.

Researchers say ransomware activity is rising sharply across the Middle East, with criminal groups increasingly attacking businesses and infrastructure in the Gulf.

And Abu Dhabi is planning a direct transport link between its main Etihad Rail station and Zayed International Airport.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.