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Trending Middle East

Saudi-Houthi attacks intensify, TotalEnergies seeks Iraq-Syria pipeline stake and Widow’s Bay wins 14 Emmys

A round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

September 15, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels intensifies, with strikes reported in the kingdom and Yemen.

Saudi authorities on Tuesday morning issued shelter warnings across several cities, a day after 13 people were injured in Houthi attacks on civilian areas. The Houthis said Saudi warplanes carried out 54 strikes across Yemen.

US President Donald Trump says Iran wants to reach a deal with Washington “quickly and badly”, adding that the US is open to engagement.

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies is seeking a stake in a proposed $15 billion pipeline that would carry Iraqi oil to Syria’s Mediterranean coast and provide an alternative export route to the Strait of Hormuz.

Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay makes Emmy history with 14 awards, the most for a comedy series in a single year. And Abu Dhabi and Dubai are named among the 28 “cities to watch” in Oxford Economics’ latest Global Cities Index.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: September 15, 2026, 7:08 AM
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