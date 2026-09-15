Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: Widow's Bay breaks record with 14 wins

Apple TV horror comedy's Widow's Bay made Emmy history on Monday, winning 14 awards – the most for a comedy series in a single year.

Widow's Bay surpassed the previous record of 13 wins set by The Studio last year. It won best comedy series, while lead star Matthew Rhys took best comedy actor and Stephen Root and Kate O'Flynn won the supporting actor and actress prizes. Creator Katie Dippold won for writing, while Hiro Murai took the award for directing.

Rhys had an especially successful night, also winning best actor in a limited series for The Beast in Me.

Elsewhere, The Pitt won best drama series for the second consecutive year, with Noah Wyle taking best drama actor for his role as an emergency room doctor.

Jean Smart also made history with her fifth Emmy for Hacks, becoming the first performer to win best comedy actress for every season of a series that ran for more than three seasons.

Rhea Seehorn won best drama actress for Apple TV's Pluribus, while Tom Pelphrey and Allison Janney took the supporting drama acting prizes for Task and The Diplomat respectively.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay hosted the ceremony, breaking with the recent tradition of comedians taking on the role.

“It's a lot of pressure, but it is so reassuring to see so many familiar faces out there, and I'm not just talking about how many of you I've arrested on SVU,” she joked.

Here are the main winners of the 2026 Emmy Awards:

Best drama series

The Pitt - WINNER

- The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Best comedy series

Widow’s Bay - WINNER

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Lead actor in a drama series

Noah Wyle accepting his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy for The Pitt. EPA Show caption: Noah Wyle accepting his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Se…

Noah Wyle, The Pitt – WINNER

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Lead actress in a drama series

Rhea Seehorn with her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for Pluribus. AFP Show caption: Rhea Seehorn with her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Se…

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribu s – WINNER

s Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Zendaya, Euphoria

Supporting actor in a drama series

Tom Pelphrey, Task – WINNER

Patrick Ball , The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Supporting actress in a drama series

Allison Janney with her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for The Diplomat. Reuters Show caption: Allison Janney with her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a …

Allison Janney, The Diplomat – WINNER

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Lead actor in a comedy series

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay – WINNER

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Lead actress in a comedy series

Zendaya presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series to Jean Smart for Hacks. AFP Show caption: Zendaya presents the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a …

Jean Smart, Hacks – WINNER

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Stephen Root with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for Widow's Bay. EPA Show caption: Stephen Root with his Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Come…

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay – WINNER

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay – WINNER

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Best limited or anthology series

DTF St Louis - WINNER

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me – WINNER

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Sally Field with her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Remarkably Bright Creatures. EPA Show caption: Sally Field with her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a …

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creature s – WINNER

s Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F Kennedy Jr & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Directing for a drama series

Saul Metzstein, Slow Horses – WINNER

Salli Richardson Whitfield, The Gilded Age

Hanelle M Culpepper, Paradise

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Task

Directing for a comedy series

Hiro Murai, Widow’s Bay – WINNER

Randall Einhorn, Abbott Elementary

Christopher Storer, The Bear

Andrew DeYoung, The Chair Company

Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms Pat Show

Writing for a drama series

Vince Gilligan, Pluribus – WINNER

Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn, The Diplomat

Valerie Chu, The Pitt

Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R Scott Gemmill, The Pitt

Will Smith, Slow Horses

Brad Ingelsby, Task

Writing for a comedy series

Katie Dippold, Widow’s Bay – WINNER

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, The Chair Company

Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Anthony King, Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

Reality competition series

The Traitors – WINNER

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

Variety series

Stephen Colbert with the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Reuters Show caption: Stephen Colbert with the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series…