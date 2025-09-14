Emilia Jones attends the Frankenstein red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in August. Getty Images
Emilia Jones attends the Frankenstein red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in August. Getty Images
Emilia Jones attends the Frankenstein red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in August. Getty Images
Emilia Jones attends the Frankenstein red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in August. Getty Images

Culture

Film & TV

Emilia Jones rewatched Mare of Easttown 11 times before filming HBO's Task

Creator Brad Ingelsby returns to Philadelphia for a spiritual sequel to his Emmy-winning 2021 hit

  • English
  • Arabic

Want to get to know the real Philadelphia? Watch a Brad Ingelsby show. That's the approach that Emilia Jones, star of the latest HBO series Task, certainly took.

While Philadelphia has been the home of films and series for decades, no one has captured the city on a community level quite the way Ingelsby did.

That is part of why Mare of Easttown, his previous show starring Kate Winslet, became a global phenomenon, earning Emmys. And it is that promise of authenticity that has turned Task into one of the year's most anticipated shows.

Jones, who starred in the Oscar-winning 2021 film Coda, tells The National that part of her immersion into the spiritual prequel to Task was practical.

"If I watched something else and I heard a Texas accent, it would totally throw me off. So, I just kept putting on Mare of Easttown just so the accent got into my subconscious,” she says.

Emilia Jones as Maeve in Task. Photo: HBO Entertainment
Emilia Jones as Maeve in Task. Photo: HBO Entertainment

But the repetition was about more than mastering an accent – it was a way of absorbing the rhythms and cadences of life in Pennsylvania.

"It's about understanding the world and that's all in the way he writes characters. Mare of Easttown is very, very community-based. It's about Mare and her friends and her family.

"Task, meanwhile, is opening up the world, which I think was quite exciting, because they're very similar but they're also quite different."

From left: Mark Ruffalo, Alison Oliver and Thuso Mbedu in Task. Photo: HBO
From left: Mark Ruffalo, Alison Oliver and Thuso Mbedu in Task. Photo: HBO

The show, being released weekly on OSN+, follows the intertwining stories of a former priest turned FBI agent played by Mark Ruffalo, and a criminal executing heists against local gangs, played by Tom Pelphrey.

Task also explores the lives of two young women, Maeve (Jones) and Emily (Silvia Dionicio). As the drama unfolds in suburban Philadelphia, the show explores anger, heartbreak and loyalty amid their respective families.

For Jones, more preparation involved immersing herself in the emotional layers of her character. “The hardest side of Maeve was the anger and the sadness. You are seeing someone at the end of their tether, completely stuck and slowly losing their sense of identity,” she says.

“She's so strong and confident in what she believes is right. That contrast made playing her so compelling.”

Tom Pelphrey and Raul Castillo portray criminals who steal from biker gangs in HBO's Task. Photo: HBO
Tom Pelphrey and Raul Castillo portray criminals who steal from biker gangs in HBO's Task. Photo: HBO

In the series, Maeve is the niece of Pelphrey's criminal character, while Emily is the adopted daughter of Ruffalo's detective.

Dionicio describes the complexities of her role, saying: “For Emily, there is a layer of anger and heartbreak, but she cannot really show those emotions because she has to be the good kid of the family. Someone has to remind the parents they made a good decision."

Jeremiah Zagar, who directed several episodes of the series, says that creatiing real intimacy was key to capturing the heightened feelings on screen. To make it feel real, he encouraged actors to spend time together off set, creating bonds that translated into natural on-screen interactions.

“I ask that all the actors spend time together outside of the workspace… so they feel comfortable screaming at each other or crying together. It is not just artifice – it feels like these people actually know each other,” Zagar says.

Music also played a large part in how they inhabited their roles. For Dionicio, Mon Laferte’s Chilean ballads express Emily’s longing and discovery, while Maeve’s energy is captured in the edgy rock of Arctic Monkeys.

But for Jones, Ingelsby’s deep knowledge of his hometown remained her north star throughout production, adding that his authenticity was infectious. “You can tell that it’s the people he knows and loves and where he grew up. There is such an authenticity in his writing. Every character has a why and a rich backstory.”

Why did it all feel so real? Simply because this wasn't just a world that Ingelsby had learnt – it was his own. Many times while filming, Dionicio and Jones felt like they were quite literally on a tour of his childhood.

"He been took us to the ice cream place he would go to after playing baseball. as a child. It was so exciting to be brought into his world with him, because once we were there, we felt like we knew it and we could collaborate," says Dionicio.

"It's not just that he knows this world but he really loves it, too. You can tell."

Task releases every Monday on OSN+ in the Middle East

Read
Quick pearls of wisdom

Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.”

Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.” 

More on animal trafficking
On Women's Day
On Women's Day

The Equaliser 2

Director Antoine Fuqua

Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders

Three stars

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
SERIES INFO

Cricket World Cup League Two
Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series
Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu
 
Fixtures
Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal
Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States
Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal
Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal
Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States
Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal

Table
The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.
The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff

 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 0.412
2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 0.139
3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.008
4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139
5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004
6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Plastic tipping points
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

Sole survivors
  • Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off
  • George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane
  • Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.
  • Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.
Plastic tipping point
More on this story:
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
On Women's Day
More from Neighbourhood Watch
Towering concerns
While you're here
Read more from Aya Iskandarani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Tomorrow 2021

Racecard:
2.30pm: Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoun Emirates Breeders Society Challenge; Conditions (PA); Dh40,000; 1,600m
3pm: Handicap; Dh80,000; 1,800m
3.30pm: Jebel Ali Mile Prep Rated Conditions; Dh110,000; 1,600m
4pm: Handicap; Dh95,000; 1,950m
4.30pm: Maiden; Dh65,000; 1,400m
5pm: Handicap; Dh85,000; 1,200m

Tomorrow 2021
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

MATCH INFO

Europa League final

Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid
Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France
When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)
TV: BeIN Sports

You might also like
Tomorrow 2021
Washmen Profile

Date Started: May 2015

Founders: Rami Shaar and Jad Halaoui

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: Laundry

Employees: 170

Funding: about $8m

Funders: Addventure, B&Y Partners, Clara Ventures, Cedar Mundi Partners, Henkel Ventures

The specs

Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors

Power: 480kW

Torque: 850Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000)

On sale: Now

Leaderboard

63 - Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA)

64 - Rory McIlroy (NIR)

66 - Jon Rahm (ESP)

67 - Tom Lewis (ENG), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

68 - Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP), Marcus Kinhult (SWE)

69 - Justin Rose (ENG), Thomas Detry (BEL), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Danny Willett (ENG), Li Haotong (CHN), Matthias Schwab (AUT)

Frida%20
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarla%20Gutierrez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Frida%20Kahlo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
The past Palme d'Or winners

2018 Shoplifters, Hirokazu Kore-eda

2017 The Square, Ruben Ostlund

2016 I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach

2015 DheepanJacques Audiard

2014 Winter Sleep (Kış Uykusu), Nuri Bilge Ceylan

2013 Blue is the Warmest Colour (La Vie d'Adèle: Chapitres 1 et 2), Abdellatif Kechiche, Adele Exarchopoulos and Lea Seydoux

2012 Amour, Michael Haneke

2011 The Tree of LifeTerrence Malick

2010 Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (Lung Bunmi Raluek Chat), Apichatpong Weerasethakul

2009 The White Ribbon (Eine deutsche Kindergeschichte), Michael Haneke

2008 The Class (Entre les murs), Laurent Cantet

Company%20profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWafeq%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJanuary%202019%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENadim%20Alameddine%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Esoftware%20as%20a%20service%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%243%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERaed%20Ventures%20and%20Wamda%2C%20among%20others%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Votes

Total votes: 1.8 million

Ashraf Ghani: 923,592 votes

Abdullah Abdullah: 720,841 votes 

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
While you're here
ONCE UPON A TIME IN GAZA

Starring: Nader Abd Alhay, Majd Eid, Ramzi Maqdisi

Directors: Tarzan and Arab Nasser

Rating: 4.5/5

The%20Mandalorian%20season%203%20episode%201
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERick%20Famuyiwa%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPedro%20Pascal%20and%20Katee%20Sackhoff%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
More coverage from the Future Forum
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More on Covid-19
The biog

Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia

Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins

Favourite dish: Grilled fish

Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

About Seez

Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017  

Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer

Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon 

Sector:  Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing

Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed

Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A 

Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds 

While you're here
Whiile you're here
The five pillars of Islam

War

Director: Siddharth Anand

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Vaani Kapoor

Rating: Two out of five stars 

More on Quran memorisation:
Gothia Cup 2025

4,872 matches 

1,942 teams

116 pitches

76 nations

26 UAE teams

15 Lebanese teams

2 Kuwaiti teams

While you're here
The Bio

Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.”

Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.”

Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.”

Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

War on waste
The specs

Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre
Power: 150hp
Torque: 250Nm
Price: From Dh139,000
On sale: Now

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Emergency

Director: Kangana Ranaut

Stars: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry 

Rating: 2/5

Read more
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
More from this package
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3ECompany%20name%3A%20CarbonSifr%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202022%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Onur%20Elgun%2C%20Mustafa%20Bosca%20and%20Muhammed%20Yildirim%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Climate%20tech%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%241%20million%20raised%20in%20seed%20funding%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
While you're here...
UAE currency
More from this story
Key facilities
  • Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
  • Premier League-standard football pitch
  • 400m Olympic running track
  • NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
  • 600-seat auditorium
  • Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
  • An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres
  • Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
Tomorrow 2021
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

More on Quran memorisation:
On Women's Day
Despacito's dominance in numbers

Released: 2017

Peak chart position: No.1 in more than 47 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and Lebanon

Views: 5.3 billion on YouTube

Sales: With 10 million downloads in the US, Despacito became the first Latin single to receive Diamond sales certification

Streams: 1.3 billion combined audio and video by the end of 2017, making it the biggest digital hit of the year.

Awards: 17, including Record of the Year at last year’s prestigious Latin Grammy Awards, as well as five Billboard Music Awards

COPA DEL REY

Semi-final, first leg

Barcelona 1 (Malcom 57')
Real Madrid (Vazquez 6')

Second leg, February 27

Read more about the coronavirus
While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
THE BIO

Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979

Education: UAE University, Al Ain

Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6

Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma

Favourite book: Science and geology

Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC

Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

The lowdown

Bohemian Rhapsody

Director: Bryan Singer

Starring: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee

Rating: 3/5

Saudi National Day
Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme
  • Priority access to new homes from participating developers
  • Discounts on sales price of off-plan units
  • Flexible payment plans from developers
  • Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees
  • DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates
Dhadak

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana

Stars: 3

While you're here
While you're here
Updated: September 14, 2025, 3:33 AM`
Television