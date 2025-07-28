During Joe Kawkabani's tenure, OSN underwent a broad strategic overhaul. Photo: OSN
During Joe Kawkabani's tenure, OSN underwent a broad strategic overhaul. Photo: OSN
During Joe Kawkabani's tenure, OSN underwent a broad strategic overhaul. Photo: OSN
During Joe Kawkabani's tenure, OSN underwent a broad strategic overhaul. Photo: OSN

Future

Technology

OSN Group CEO Joe Kawkabani steps down after three years

Leadership change comes as Dubai-based streaming and entertainment company seeks to strengthen regional presence

Dana Alomar
Dana Alomar

July 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Joe Kawkabani has stepped down as chief executive of OSN Group, the Dubai-based streaming and entertainment company, after three years leading its transformation.

He announced his resignation via LinkedIn, calling his tenure “an incredible journey” and thanking colleagues for their support before departing to new ventures.

During Mr Kawkabani’s leadership, OSN underwent a broad strategic overhaul. In May, OSN became the first in the region to launch addressable advertising across satellite and video-on-demand services via a partnership with ad-tech firm Magnite. The innovation enabled targeted ads in set-top box experiences, a regional first.

Earlier this year, global media giant Warner Bros. Discovery invested $57 million for a one-third stake in OSN Streaming.

The phased deal, pending regulatory approvals, reinforces OSN’s position in the regional streaming market and underscores a focus on content localisation, co-production, and strategic expansion.

Mr Kawkabani previously told The National that the Warner Bros. deal was “strategic, not financial”, emphasising knowledge transfer and building high-quality local originals.

Analysts noted the Warner Bros investment could help OSN carve out a unique identity, positioning it as an exporter of premium Arabic originals to complement its role as the region’s exclusive distributor of HBO content.

In April last year, OSN merged its streaming platform OSN+ with Mena-based music and entertainment service Anghami, acquiring a 55.45 per cent stake and forming a unified platform serving more than 120 million registered users, combining video and audio offerings.

OSN also maintained long-term licensing deals, including a 2022 exclusive multi-year agreement with HBO, extending streaming and broadcast rights across Mena, and developed Arabic-language content under its OSN Originals banner.

OSN’s parent company Kuwait Projects Company (Kipco), which owns a majority stake in the platform, has not yet announced a successor. The National has reached out to Kipco for a comment.

Mr Kawkabani declined to comment beyond his LinkedIn announcement.

His departure comes at a pivotal moment, as OSN continues to build on momentum from strategic partnerships, technology-led advertising solutions, and its evolving content strategy.

UAE and Russia in numbers

UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years

Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018

More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE

Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE

The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

You might also like
Updated: July 28, 2025, 12:36 PM`
OSN
Read next...
The promotional poster for History's documentary film American Godfathers: The Five Families. Photo: OSN+

OSN must find its brand to win in Middle East streaming

OSN productions include the Arabic version of hit US show 'Suits'. Photo: OSN

Warner Bros invests in Dubai's OSN in Middle East streaming drive