Why The Paper creators refused to repeat The Office: 'There are other ways to be funny'

It's a line so often repeated it's become a cliche: You couldn't make The Office today.

The argument goes that its humour is too inappropriate – full of sexist, racist and otherwise outdated jokes that society would no longer accept in today’s cultural climate.

This, of course, is a shallow misread of what makes The Office – one of the most enduringly popular sitcoms of the modern era – so funny, even now. We're not laughing at the bigotry – we're laughing at the relatable feeling of being stuck in a working environment full of people with regressive and misguided perspectives.

But as hilarious as it remains, Greg Daniels – who created the long-running American version of the show – didn't reach for similar jokes for The Paper, his new Office spin-off, how showing on OSN+ in the Mena region. Why?

“Because, simply, there are other ways to be funny,” Daniels tells The National.

It's not to stay in step with the times – it's to honour the grand tradition of workplace comedy, from The Mary Tyler Moore Show to Cheers to Spin City.

“There were always funny shows other than The Office and All in the Family in the history of television,” says Daniels. “But those are the ones that relied on characters saying offensive things and everyone getting on their case about it.”

That strategy seems to be working as the show has already been renewed for season two, as per Variety.

Breaking down The Paper's comedic sensibility

The Paper shares a lot with The Office. Its first episode begins back in the location of the original series, with the documentary crew trying to figure out what happened to their company Dunder Mifflin.

They got bought, it turns out, by a larger paper company – one with many paper-related divisions, from toilet to news. The story follows an idealist hired as editor-in-chief (Domhnall Gleeson) for the company's newspaper, only to find that they do nothing but copy-paste and clickbait. So, to get the paper back to its former glory, he tasks the unsuspecting office workers with becoming journalists for the first time in their careers.

“With The Paper, we're intentionally not repeating the comedy engine of The Office. The workers are being tasked with intellectual moves they're not trained for – that's where the comedy comes from.”

Domhnall Gleeson plays Ned, the editor-in-chief of a smalltown news outlet, on The Paper. Photo: OSN

And while, like in any office, there are outmoded sensibilities among the workers, they intentionally avoided giving them bigoted perspectives. Co-creator Michael Koman insists writing that punches down is just “lazy”.

“I don't find it to be that complicated,” he says. “I think that you can examine your own impulses in a commonsense way and look at what you've written and where you know a joke is coming from.

“If a joke might be the expense of somebody that doesn't deserve it, that's not well written, and you can reassess. So in a way, I think just hopefully, writing has become less lazy.”

Overcoming the growing pains of character comedy

The key sensibility the two shows share is something Daniels has championed his entire career, from The Simpsons to Parks and Parks and Recreation to King of the Hill: character comedy, or “jokes that come out of human personality,” says Daniels.

Koman explains: “You write a script with the best jokes that you can put in the best storyline. But I think it takes everyone a little time to figure out how the characters are funny beyond just the writing. There's a little bit of behaviour and things that you observe that factor into it with time.”

Oscar Nunez, left, reprises his role from The Office opposite Gleeson and Chelsea Frei. AP

Not allowing his cast the space to explore the characters is a mistake that Daniels had made himself in the past, particularly with one of his other most consistently popular creations.

“We tried to improve on some of the problems that I had doing Parks and Recreation. For that, episode two was being shot while episode one hadn't even been edited. We didn't get a chance to look at stuff for a few episodes and make course corrections.”

Daniels continues: “It does take a while to get up to speed with that. And this time, we tried to accommodate it in production. We shot the pilot and then took a month off to edit the pilot, which is very rare.

“When we came back we did reshoots and we were constantly editing while shooting and making adjustments. And then at the end, we shot a big sequence for the pilot based on what we'd learnt.”

You can only do so much to avoid growing pains, however. “With The Paper, it still definitely gets funnier as the show progresses,” Daniels adds.

Why The Paper is an ode to good journalism

Melvin Gregg, from left, Oscar Nunez, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Domhnall Gleeson, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young and Eric Rahill star in The Paper. AP

There's another key difference between The Office and its spin-off. While the original followed a dying industry that was failing to adapt to a digital age, Daniels and Koman didn't choose to follow a newspaper to mock the industry.

Instead, The Paper is a dissection of the ways that parts of the industry have already lost their way, and a call to action for those clickbait-focused news outlets to go back to their roots and serve the public good, as well as to inspire audiences to remember how important good journalism is to everyday lives.

“We're hoping people will feel really moved and want to be more supportive,” says Daniels. “We're trying to be optimistic this time around.”

The Paper season is streaming now on OSN+ in the Mena region

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Company%C2%A0profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELeap%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMarch%202021%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ziad%20Toqan%20and%20Jamil%20Khammu%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPre-seed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Undisclosed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

Pharaoh's curse British aristocrat Lord Carnarvon, who funded the expedition to find the Tutankhamun tomb, died in a Cairo hotel four months after the crypt was opened.

He had been in poor health for many years after a car crash, and a mosquito bite made worse by a shaving cut led to blood poisoning and pneumonia.

Reports at the time said Lord Carnarvon suffered from “pain as the inflammation affected the nasal passages and eyes”.

Decades later, scientists contended he had died of aspergillosis after inhaling spores of the fungus aspergillus in the tomb, which can lie dormant for months. The fact several others who entered were also found dead withiin a short time led to the myth of the curse.

UAE squad to face Ireland Ahmed Raza (captain), Chirag Suri (vice-captain), Rohan Mustafa, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind

In Praise of Zayed A thousand grains of Sand whirl in the sky

To mark the journey of one passer-by

If then a Cavalcade disturbs the scene,

Shall such grains sing before they start to fly? What man of Honour, and to Honour bred

Will fear to go wherever Truth has led?

For though a Thousand urge him to retreat

He'll laugh, until such counsellors have fled. Stands always One, defiant and alone

Against the Many, when all Hope has flown.

Then comes the Test; and only then the time

Of reckoning what each can call his own. History will not forget: that one small Seed

Sufficed to tip the Scales in time of need.

More than a debt, the Emirates owe to Zayed

Their very Souls, from outside influence freed.

No praise from Roderic can increase his Fame.

Steadfastness was the Essence of his name.

The changing years grow Gardens in the Sand

And build new Roads to Sand which stays the same.

But Hearts are not rebuilt, nor Seed resown.

What was, remains, essentially Alone.

Until the Golden Messenger, all-wise,

Calls out: "Come now, my Friend!" - and All is known - Roderic Fenwick Owen

ENGLAND TEAM Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Results 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m | Winner: ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer) 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m | Winner: Al Shamkhah, Royston Ffrench, Sandeep Jadhav 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m | Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m | Winner: Kawasir, Dane O’Neill, Musabah Al Muhairi 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m | Winner: Cosmo Charlie, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m | Winner: Bochart, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m | Winner: Quartier Francais, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Floward%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbdulaziz%20Al%20Loughani%20and%20Mohamed%20Al%20Arifi%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EE-commerce%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAbout%20%24200%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAljazira%20Capital%2C%20Rainwater%20Partners%2C%20STV%20and%20Impact46%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C200%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RESULTS 6.30pm Handicap (TB) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Golden Goal, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (Turf) 2,410m Winner: Walton Street, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Switzerland, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group 3 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m Winner Lord Giltters, Adrie de Vries, David O’Meara 8.50pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 (TB) $228,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Military Law, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 9.25pm Al Fahidi Fort Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,400m Winner Land Of Legends, Frankie Dettori, Saeed bin Suroor 10pm Dubai Dash Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,000m Winner Equilateral, Frankie Dettori, Charles Hills.

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Key findings of Jenkins report Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"

Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.

Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.

Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."

HIJRA Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen Rating: 3/5

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

My Cat Yugoslavia by Pajtim Statovci

Pushkin Press

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Match info Manchester United 1 (Van de Beek 80') Crystal Palace 3 (Townsend 7', Zaha pen 74' & 85') Man of the match Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat